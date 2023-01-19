Hilton & Hyland Appoints David Kramer As President

David Kramer, Lori Hyland, Billy Jack Carter - Photo by: Anthony Barcelo Hilton & Hyland

The revered brokerage, entering its 30th year in business, is the established leader of Los Angeles’ luxury residential real estate market

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIF., UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hilton & Hyland Real Estate, Inc. announced today that David Kramer has been appointed president, effective immediately.

Kramer will work closely with Chairman Lori Hyland and CEO Billy Jack Carter to strategize the future growth of the luxury brokerage. In his role, Kramer will help direct the Company while building consistency and synergy within the organization.

Kramer, who has been with the Company since 2005, has consistently ranked as one of the top producers in Los Angeles. He has had several record-breaking sales across the region through his time at Hilton & Hyland. His achievements and designations routinely earn him recognition as one of the top brokers in Los Angeles.

“Our office and those in charge have long been with Jeff in a personal and professional capacity,” Lori Hyland, Chairman of Hilton & Hyland, said. “Knowing both Billy Jack and David for many years gives me the assurance they will carry on as Jeff would.. into the future.”

“David’s insight, intelligence, and integrity made him the clear choice for President of Hilton & Hyland,” Mr. Carter said. He added, “Combined with his deep understanding of our company history, alongside his strong standing in the community, this was a natural progression for the firm.”

“Thirty years ago, Jeff Hyland created a real estate company dedicated to the ultra-high-end market and set out to have the highest standards of knowledge, integrity, and vision,” Kramer said. “Today, I plan on continuing Jeff’s vision which turned Hilton & Hyland into the leading luxury boutique brand in the US, if not the world.”

“All said and done, it’s your reputation that counts.” - Jeff Hyland (1947 - 2022)

ABOUT DAVID KRAMER

David Kramer has a consistent, undisputed track record as a top-producing agent with billions of dollars in career sales under his belt. A leader in the field of luxury real estate, David is pushed to the top of any list of outstanding agents to work with. He has represented Buyers and Sellers of major estates and unique properties throughout the Westside for over 25 years. He was named as a Top 20 Luxury Agent in LA County by The Real Deal and just recently included in Los Angeles Business Journal’s Leaders of Influence 2022 and Variety’s Showbiz Real Estate Elite for 2022. His expertise and talent have made him a recognized leader in the real estate industry.

A true Los Angeles native, David earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and Finance from Cal State Northridge. He has since been actively involved with several charitable foundations, including Jewish Big Brothers of Los Angeles, The American Cancer Society, the Theodore Payne Foundation, Project Angel Food, the Brady Campaign, and the Remote Area Medical Foundation.

ABOUT HILTON & HYLAND

Founded in 1993, Hilton & Hyland is well-positioned in Beverly Hills, serving many of Los Angeles’ most distinguished, influential, and affluent residents. Independent in character, integrity, and voice, the Company is privately held and unfettered by constituents, investors, or outside shareholders to serve. In matters of personal service, Hilton & Hyland is committed to building enduring relationships and providing expertise and solutions to meet our client’s ever-evolving needs.

Hilton & Hyland is synonymous with luxury real estate in Los Angeles. Through an earned privilege and reputation for selling the most distinctive properties and estates in the world, Hilton & Hyland is firmly cemented as a global powerhouse.

