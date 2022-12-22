Hilton & Hyland Appoints Billy Jack Carter As Chief Executive Officer

Hilton & Hyland Billy Jack Carter (Dennis Trantham/Westside Studio) Hilton & Hyland Building

The venerated brokerage, entering its 30th year in business, is the established leader of Los Angeles’ luxury residential real estate market

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hilton & Hyland Real Estate announced today that Billy Jack Carter is returning to lead the boutique luxury brokerage, effective immediately.

Mr. Carter, with more than 11 years at the firm, including nearly eight years as its Executive Vice President and General Manager, will serve as Hilton & Hyland’s CEO and Broker of Record. Mr. Carter will work closely with Chairman Lori Hyland to navigate and set the strategic direction for the Company’s next era.

“We are so proud to have Billy Jack back with Hilton & Hyland,” Ms. Hyland said. “This is his home and his family, and no one is more dedicated or qualified to take the helm.” Ms. Hyland added, “Jeff (Hyland), author of the ‘Legendary Estates of Beverly Hills,’ revered Billy Jack and the industry prowess he provides our Company.”

Hilton & Hyland, which was recently acquired in whole by Ms. Hyland, is 100% privately held, unfettered by constituents, investors, or outside shareholders to serve.

“It’s such a privilege to, once again, be a part of this incomparable company, and I couldn’t be more optimistic about the future of this incredible Company,” Mr. Carter said. “We are on a bold, enduring mission, dedicated to our agent’s success, and committed to the clients they serve.”

He added, “Jeff Hyland founded this Company nearly 30 years ago with an inspired, ambitious vision – to be the unparalleled leader in luxury real estate in the city he called home, Beverly Hills. What he built is unparalleled, both in brand and culture, and we will passionately continue with that vision.”

During his eight years as Executive Vice President (2015 to 2022), Mr. Carter helped build Hilton & Hyland into one of the world’s most recognizable and admired luxury brokerages, focusing on agent services, creative excellence, and strategic growth.

###

ABOUT BILLY JACK CARTER

Appointed as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Hilton & Hyland in 2015, Billy Jack Carter spearheaded the most dramatic period of growth in the company’s history, overseeing nearly $26 billion in sales. In his position, Mr. Carter has played a critical role as the steward for the company, carefully selecting only those individuals who share the independence of the company’s character, integrity and voice, coupled with an unwavering commitment to service; To be a part of the Hilton & Hyland team is more than just a choice of brokerage, it is an achievement and a mark of distinction recognized throughout the community.

Mr. Carter currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Greater Los Angeles Association of REALTORS® and is also a Director for the California Association of REALTORS®.

In February of 2022, Mr. Carter was recognized as Manager of the Year by the Greater Los Angeles Association of REALTORS®. In addition, he currently serves as Director for the California Association of REALTORS®, and is formerly on the Board of Directors at Greater Los Angeles Association of REALTORS®.

ABOUT HILTON & HYLAND

Co-founded in 1993 by Rick Hilton and the late Jeff Hyland, Hilton & Hyland has remained privately-held, steadfastly independent, and unfettered by investors or outside shareholders for nearly 30 years. With our sole office in Beverly Hills, we are perhaps the top-producing boutique brokerage in the world.

In December of 2022, nearly ten months after Jeff passed away following a battle with cancer, Lori Hyland became the sole owner of Hilton & Hyland. Well known within the industry, having been at Jeff’s side when he established the brokerage 30 years ago, Lori is a deep-rooted devotee of the City’s history and architectural behemoths.

Hilton & Hyland once again led the luxury residential market in Los Angeles in 2021 with a 31% market share of sales priced $20 million and above, a 23% market share of sales priced $10 million and above, and a 19% market share of sales priced $5 million and above. On top of that, our annual sales volume hit $4 billion with an average price per transaction of $6.87 million.

None of this incredible success would be possible without our dedicated associates and award-winning in-house marketing team. Our firm retains knowledge and access to numerous off-market properties, which allow us to keep approximately 27% of our business in-house. While other agencies fixate on expansion and franchising, Hilton & Hyland remains committed to raising the bar for boutique service and providing an in-depth expertise that none can match.

Although we are but one office, we are far from alone. Hilton & Hyland is proud to be a founding affiliate, and exclusive Los Angeles member, of Forbes Global Properties, a Forbes company. We also maintain an exclusive relationship with Luxury Portfolio International, the elite branch of Leading RE, who total $300 billion in annual global sales. This expansive international network combined with our local expertise allows Hilton & Hyland a unique position as a powerhouse firm with a presence in all major cities of the world.

Hilton & Hyland's goal is to provide unwavering commitment to character, integrity and proficiency. Clients receive personalized service combined with the best of the industry's evolving tools and technology. We thrive in our collaborative environment in which skill sets, spheres of influence, accountability, and open dialogue come together to serve the greater good of the client.

For media inquiries, please contact Noah Weinberg, manager of content and communications at Hilton & Hyland [ 310.278.3311 ] [ noah@hiltonhyland.com ].