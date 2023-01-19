PennDOT to Host Open House Plans Display for Safety Improvement Project on U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard) in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to attend an open house plans display on Wednesday, February 1, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Pelbano Recreation Center at 8101 Bustleton Avenue in Philadelphia for the proposed project to construct strategic crossover and intersection improvements along the U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard) corridor in the Rhawnhurst and Bustleton neighborhoods.



The project consists of relocating and constructing new crossovers at five intersections; realigning crosswalks; reconstructing ADA ramps; improving pedestrian access to public transit; and upgrading traffic signals within the identified locations.



The project is currently in preliminary engineering. Construction bids on the project are anticipated to open in summer 2024.

The purpose of the meeting is to introduce the proposed safety improvement project to the community and receive public input. The meeting will be conducted as an open-house plans display where citizens will have the opportunity to circulate among the subject displays to gather information and discuss the different facets of the project with PennDOT's design team.



If you have questions, need additional information or have special needs requiring assistance prior to the upcoming meeting, please visit the project webpage or contact PennDOT consultant Project Manager Michael Grantner, PE at 215-913-5998.



A virtual plans display will also be available from Wednesday, February 1, through Wednesday, February 15, at the Pelbano Recreation Center. The public is encouraged to view the project materials and respond to the public questionnaire.



Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

