HomeWAV’s Melissa Myrick Awarded in Top 50 Women Leaders of Missouri
Chief of Staff receives nomination representing women making waves in the workplace
I am humbled to be nominated among so many hard-working, talented women who are making a positive impact across a variety of industries in Missouri.”ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HomeWAV, the leader in providing simple, secure inmate communication solutions, is proud to announce that Chief of Staff Melissa Myrick has earned a spot in the Top 50 Women Leaders of Missouri for 2022 from the organization, The Women We Admire.
— Melissa Myrick, Chief of Staff at HomeWAV
Selected for this prestigious award based on her current role, previous career experience, and background, Melissa received this top nomination among numerous candidates as a woman who makes waves in the workplace, leading some of the state’s major industries including aerospace, agriculture, education, healthcare, electricity, technology, and more. Their success provides a visualization of the pathway for future women leaders in the community.
“I am humbled to be nominated among so many hard-working, talented women who are making a positive impact across a variety of industries in Missouri,” said HomeWAV Chief of Staff Melissa Myrick. “It is a true honor to represent women in the technology field.”
With over 20 years of progressive leadership experience in various roles and industries, Melissa currently serves as HomeWAV’s Chief of Staff, acting as a liaison between CEO/President John Best and other key leaders and stakeholders to ensure consistent communication to project manage and execute strategic initiatives. Melissa oversees initiatives by researching action plans for operational excellence.
Prior to her current role, Melissa began her career at HomeWAV in September 2019 as a Proposal Manager and was later promoted to Director of Business Initiatives where she spearheaded the inception of the firm’s Proposal Development Department. Implementing protocols that improved operational efficiency, her key accomplishments included developing the department framework and procedures, building the company’s first proposal content library, creating standard templates for proposals and contracts, and much more.
“We are proud to have Melissa in such a vital role to our company, and we are grateful to have such an accomplished employee help bring us to the next level of success,” said HomeWAV CEO/President John Best. “She truly is an asset to our team here at HomeWAV.”
Melissa graduated at the top of her class from St. Louis College of Health Careers. For the past decade, Melissa has remained active in the local St. Louis community, serving as a National Helpline Volunteer for RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association. During this time, she has shared her story about infertility in various publications and served as an ambassador for the St. Louis Walk of Hope.
About HomeWAV
Founded in 2011, HomeWAV LLC has remained the industry leader in providing simple, secure inmate communication and technology solutions to correctional facilities across the country. Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, our all-in-one patented platform is the first of its kind to satisfy the growing demands in the correctional industry. Through our organizational pillars of Integrity, Innovation, and Impact, we are disrupting the industry standard by leading with fairness and developing transformative technology while keeping facilities safe and communities connected. For more information, visit HomeWAV at www.homewav.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.
