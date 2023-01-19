Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton Certified as a Great Place to Work®

Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences

Great Place to Work Logo

Sinai Pool

Sinai Building 1

Great Place to Work is the Global Authority on High-Trust, High-Performance Workplace Cultures

At Sinai Residences, we are dedicated to ensuring that all of our employees have excellent workplace experiences, because each and every one of them is so essential to the important work we do.”
— Rachel Blumberg, President & CEO, Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences
BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Great Place to Work Institute announced today that Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton has been certified as a Great Place to Work. This is Sinai Residences’ first attempt at being featured as a Great Place to Work, the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. As part of the review process, Great Place to Work evaluated more than 60 elements of Sinai Residences employees’ experiences on the job. These included employee pride in the organization’s community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning. Rankings are based on employees’ experiences, no matter who they are or what they do.

“At Sinai Residences, we are dedicated to ensuring that all of our employees have excellent workplace experiences, because each and every one of them is so essential to the important work we do, and we do our best to attract and retain the best-of-the-best,” said Rachel Blumberg, President & CEO, Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences. “We truly are a team as we work together to serve the needs of our residents and this recognition demonstrates that our staff members value Sinai Residences as much as we value them.”

Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences of Boca Raton, located at 21048 95th Avenue South, Boca Raton, Florida, is a five-star, not-for-profit continuing care retirement community located on the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County campus. The facility, which has assets of over $400 million, contains 345 Independent Living Luxury Apartments, 48 Assisted Living Suites, 60 Single Occupancy Skilled Nursing/Rehabilitation Rooms and 24 Memory Care Units. More than 400 employees currently work and 550 residents reside at the one-million square feet plus facility.

“We applaud Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences for seeking certification and releasing its employees’ feedback,” said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, of Great Place to Work’s senior care affiliate Activated Insights. “These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees’ trust and create a great workplace for high performance.”

About Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton
Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton is a not-for-profit Life Plan Community developed by Federation CCRC Development, a subsidiary of the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County. Highly secure, with restricted gated access, Sinai is nestled on the 100-acre Federation campus, the largest land-based federation in the country. Sinai provides a superior lifestyle for active adults through a focus on wellness, health services and a wide variety of sophisticated activities. While guided by Jewish faith and heritage, Sinai’s progressive senior living community in Boca Raton welcomes people of all faiths, beliefs and cultures. Learn more at www.sinairesidences.com.

About Great Place to Work
Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune “100 Best Companies to Work For®” and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture consulting services, Great Place to Work helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention and stock performance. Learn more at Greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.


Media Contact:
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
561-310-9921
Melissa@BlueIvy.co

Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
5613928566 ext.
email us here

You just read:

Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton Certified as a Great Place to Work®

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
5613928566 ext.
Company/Organization
BlueIvy Communications
2007 NE 2nd Ave
Delray Beach, Florida, 33444
United States
+1 410-300-4102
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton Certified as a Great Place to Work®
“Game, Set, Pour” Event Benefitting Local Non-profit Kula Cares Returns to Delray Beach Open on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023
Delray Beach Open Announces New Event for 2023: Tacos, Tequila and Tennis to Benefit Love Serving Autism Non-Profit
View All Stories From This Author