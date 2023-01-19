Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton Certified as a Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work is the Global Authority on High-Trust, High-Performance Workplace Cultures
At Sinai Residences, we are dedicated to ensuring that all of our employees have excellent workplace experiences, because each and every one of them is so essential to the important work we do.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Great Place to Work Institute announced today that Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton has been certified as a Great Place to Work. This is Sinai Residences’ first attempt at being featured as a Great Place to Work, the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. As part of the review process, Great Place to Work evaluated more than 60 elements of Sinai Residences employees’ experiences on the job. These included employee pride in the organization’s community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning. Rankings are based on employees’ experiences, no matter who they are or what they do.
— Rachel Blumberg, President & CEO, Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences
“At Sinai Residences, we are dedicated to ensuring that all of our employees have excellent workplace experiences, because each and every one of them is so essential to the important work we do, and we do our best to attract and retain the best-of-the-best,” said Rachel Blumberg, President & CEO, Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences. “We truly are a team as we work together to serve the needs of our residents and this recognition demonstrates that our staff members value Sinai Residences as much as we value them.”
Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences of Boca Raton, located at 21048 95th Avenue South, Boca Raton, Florida, is a five-star, not-for-profit continuing care retirement community located on the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County campus. The facility, which has assets of over $400 million, contains 345 Independent Living Luxury Apartments, 48 Assisted Living Suites, 60 Single Occupancy Skilled Nursing/Rehabilitation Rooms and 24 Memory Care Units. More than 400 employees currently work and 550 residents reside at the one-million square feet plus facility.
“We applaud Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences for seeking certification and releasing its employees’ feedback,” said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, of Great Place to Work’s senior care affiliate Activated Insights. “These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees’ trust and create a great workplace for high performance.”
About Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton
Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton is a not-for-profit Life Plan Community developed by Federation CCRC Development, a subsidiary of the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County. Highly secure, with restricted gated access, Sinai is nestled on the 100-acre Federation campus, the largest land-based federation in the country. Sinai provides a superior lifestyle for active adults through a focus on wellness, health services and a wide variety of sophisticated activities. While guided by Jewish faith and heritage, Sinai’s progressive senior living community in Boca Raton welcomes people of all faiths, beliefs and cultures. Learn more at www.sinairesidences.com.
About Great Place to Work
Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune “100 Best Companies to Work For®” and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture consulting services, Great Place to Work helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention and stock performance. Learn more at Greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Media Contact:
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
561-310-9921
Melissa@BlueIvy.co
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
5613928566 ext.
email us here