Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,823 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,430 in the last 365 days.

The EUI strengthens its partnership with Fundação Getulio Vargas

Under the newly signed partnership, the two institutions aim at strengthening their longstanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest, namely public administration, economy, law, history, social and political sciences, international relations, transnational governance, public policies, and government.

The two parties will collaborate on a series of joint educational and research initiatives, benefitting faculty, students, researchers, and staff in both institutions. In particular, the EUI and FGV will support each other in the promotion of visiting fellowships and exchange programmes among staff and researchers at the doctoral and post-doctoral levels, as well as in the creation of teaching opportunities for researchers at the EUI in subjects related to their field of study.

Additionally, the partnership aims to develop a programme for the international mobility of master students, specifically in relation to the Master in Transnational Governance at the EUI School of Transnational Governance.

Joint activities and projects further include the organisation and promotion of executive education trainings and summer schools; the production and promotion of workshops, conferences, collaborative research projects, and academic and scientific events; and the exchange of publications and research.

Fundação Getulio Vargas is a Brazilian higher education institution and think tank, founded in 1944. It has been ranked the world's third most important think tank in the latest Global Go To Think Tank Index Report, which has been published by the University of Pennsylvania.


Any further information on this partnership may be obtained from the EUI External Relations Office.

You just read:

The EUI strengthens its partnership with Fundação Getulio Vargas

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.