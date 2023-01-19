The EUI strengthens its partnership with Fundação Getulio Vargas

Under the newly signed partnership, the two institutions aim at strengthening their longstanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest, namely public administration, economy, law, history, social and political sciences, international relations, transnational governance, public policies, and government.

The two parties will collaborate on a series of joint educational and research initiatives, benefitting faculty, students, researchers, and staff in both institutions. In particular, the EUI and FGV will support each other in the promotion of visiting fellowships and exchange programmes among staff and researchers at the doctoral and post-doctoral levels, as well as in the creation of teaching opportunities for researchers at the EUI in subjects related to their field of study.

Additionally, the partnership aims to develop a programme for the international mobility of master students, specifically in relation to the Master in Transnational Governance at the EUI School of Transnational Governance.

Joint activities and projects further include the organisation and promotion of executive education trainings and summer schools; the production and promotion of workshops, conferences, collaborative research projects, and academic and scientific events; and the exchange of publications and research.

Fundação Getulio Vargas is a Brazilian higher education institution and think tank, founded in 1944. It has been ranked the world's third most important think tank in the latest Global Go To Think Tank Index Report, which has been published by the University of Pennsylvania.



