swatchbook and Taiwan Textile Federation Join Forces in Strategic Partnership Agreement
TTF plays an instrumental role in helping Taiwan's textile industry to maintain its position as a leader in the global textile market”LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA, USA, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- swatchbook, inc., the pioneering platform for material digitization and sourcing, today announced a strategic partnership agreement with the Taiwan Textile Federation (TTF). Under the terms of the agreement, TTF will provide funding for the first year of subscribtion for textile suppliers who use swatchbook's platform.
The partnership aims to help textile suppliers in Taiwan incorporate digital technology into their sample management processes.
swatchbook’s digital platform enables textile suppliers to collaborate with customers, partners and other suppliers whilst managing their samples more efficiently and at lower costs.
This strategic partnership with swatchbook will empower Taiwanese textile companies with tools to expand their global reach and promote their products and services in international markets, increasing brand awareness and expanding their customer base.
The TTF, administered on behalf of the Taiwanese government, has been providing financial support to many programs within a wide range of activities, such as participating in international trade fairs, organizing roadshows and exhibitions, and conducting market research.
Textile companies in Taiwan will be able to take advantage of the growing demand for textiles around the world. By providing these textile companies the opportunity to explore new overseas markets, this program will help them to better understand the needs of their customers in those markets and allows textile companies in Taiwan to be more competitive in the global marketplace in order to take advantage of the growing demand for textiles around the world.
“TTF plays an instrumental role in helping Taiwan's textile industry to maintain its position as a leader in the global textile market.” said Jason Eric Brown, Chief Business Development Officer of swatchbook. “And the partnership with swatchbook will support this mission by helping textile companies in Taiwan to modernize their operations and improve their efficiency.”
ABOUT:
- swatchbook -
swatchbook is a design and software company that develops applications that make you smile. Founded in 2017, the company focuses on the development of cloud, desktop, and mobile software applications that help integrate the creative community within an organization into the product development process.
swatchbook is located in sunny Laguna Niguel, CA. Its founders share a deep passion for good design and workflow, as well as a deep understanding of the challenges in the digital product development process and the future needs of companies in many industries.
- Taiwan Textile Federation -
Founded in 1975, the Taiwan Textile Federation (TTF) is dedicated to promoting Taiwan textile industry and assisting the industry to cope with the competition of globalization. The TTF gradually expanded the scope of its services, in line with the development of the industry and has evolved from a mass production textile supplier to a textile innovator equipped with a comprehensive yet integrated value chain.
A growing number of major brands are turning to Taiwan for textiles that meet the changing demands of today’s consumer. The core competencies of the Taiwan textile industry lie in its R&D, technology and innovation. The industry is constantly introducing its new eco textile developments which combine high-tech, ecology, functionality and life aesthetics. TTF truly believes that the abundant innovation of Taiwan textile industry can contribute to the environment and ameliorate our daily life.
The TTF will continue to serve the industry with self-initiative, aggressive, creative, and enthusiastic attitudes, to further the industry development and market expansion.
