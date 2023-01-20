The Recruiting Co-Op Launches The Sweetest Community Solution Sweet Moms Club
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good “Love your moms club, work together by participating in The Recruiting Co-Op; and Recruiting for Good will reward your Mom Club 10% (of the staffing fees earned). The more companies introduced; the more proceeds to be shared!”
How The Recruiting Co+Op Works with Sweet Moms Club
1. Moms organize their club (2 or more moms); work together to benefit from Recruiting Co+Op participation.
2. Any mom (from club) makes a referral enabling Recruiting for Good to generate proceeds by delivering staffing solutions to companies. Every time a fulltime hire is made, and Recruiting for Good earns a finder's fee; sweet moms club earns 10% of finder's fee (typically $1,000).
3. The more companies referred; the more proceeds are generated and shared.
To Join The Recruiting Co+Op email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com, serving Southern California residents.
About
To celebrate 25 years in business, Recruiting for Good is launching The Recruiting Co+Op to generate proceeds on behalf of members who successfully participate in our referral program. To learn more visit www.TheRecruitingCo-Op.com
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for GOOD!"
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
