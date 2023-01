The Recruiting Co-Op Launches The Sweetest Community Solution Sweet Moms Club

Staffing agency Recruiting for Good launches a Co-Op to continuously generate proceeds for Mom Clubs who successfully participate in meaningful referral program www.SweetMomsClub.com Staffing agency Recruiting for Good launches a Co-Op to continuously generate proceeds for Mom Clubs who successfully participate in meaningful referral program www.PreparingKidsforLife.com Members participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn proceeds in the staffing industry #rewardingmembers #therecruitingcoop www.TheRecruitingCo-Op.com

Staffing agency Recruiting for Good launches a CoOp to continuously generate proceeds for Mom Clubs who successfully participate in meaningful referral program.

How do I make mom proud? I use my recruiting talent for good by collaborating with other moms; and generate proceeds to make a positive impact in their kids' life.” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a forward thinking staffing agency in LA delivering companies sweet employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.It's Another Sweet Day in USA, The Recruiting Co+Op launches a sweet community solution; Sweet Moms Club According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good “Love your moms club, work together by participating in The Recruiting Co-Op; and Recruiting for Good will reward your Mom Club 10% (of the staffing fees earned). The more companies introduced; the more proceeds to be shared!”How The Recruiting Co+Op Works with Sweet Moms Club1. Moms organize their club (2 or more moms); work together to benefit from Recruiting Co+Op participation.2. Any mom (from club) makes a referral enabling Recruiting for Good to generate proceeds by delivering staffing solutions to companies. Every time a fulltime hire is made, and Recruiting for Good earns a finder's fee; sweet moms club earns 10% of finder's fee (typically $1,000).3. The more companies referred; the more proceeds are generated and shared.To Join The Recruiting Co+Op email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com, serving Southern California residents.AboutTo celebrate 25 years in business, Recruiting for Good is launching The Recruiting Co+Op to generate proceeds on behalf of members who successfully participate in our referral program. To learn more visit www.TheRecruitingCo-Op.com Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgoodSince 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for GOOD!"