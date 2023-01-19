New Next Generation CARO LED Area Lights /LED Flood Lights

CARO is a high-performance LED Area Light / LED Flood Light that is customizable CARO is manufactured with a one-piece die-cast aluminum housing finished with a bronze UV stabilized powdercoat Next generation CARO LED Area Lights / LED Flood Lights Access Fixtures Icon

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, an industry leader in commercial and industrial LED lighting, today announced the new lineup of next generation CARO LED Area Lights / LED Flood Lights as part of Access Fixtures’ expanding line of high-performance exterior LED lighting. CARO is a high-performance LED Area Light / LED Flood Light that is customizable. With CARO, you can select the wattage, Kelvin, optics, mounts, and controls to get exactly what is needed. CARO is extremely energy efficient producing 160 to 170 luminaire lumens per watt (LPW). It is also an excellent value, as while being durable and extremely energy efficient, CARO is priced at entry-level low-price point.

“The new CARO LED Area Lights / LED Flood Lights are a significant upgrade form the previous lineup of CAROs.” said Access Fixtures CEO, Steven Rothschild. “The new generation of CARO LED area lights/LED flood lights increase lumens per watt by 20%, so the lights emit more light using less wattage. Also, the options available make this generation of LED area lights far more customizable.”

CARO LED Area Lights / LED Flood Lights are available in 6 different wattages and emit from 10,533 to 43,585 lumens. It is available with 3000 Kelvin, 4000 Kelvin, or 5000 Kelvin, with 3000 Kelvin meeting Dark Sky ordinances in most locations. There are 3 optics options, Type III (T3), Type IV (T4), and Type V (T5). Mounts available are a pole arm mount, trunnion/bracket mount, and a slip fitter mount.

CARO is manufactured with a one-piece die-cast aluminum housing finished with a bronze UV stabilized powdercoat. It is IP65 rated, which means it is protected from total dust ingress and protected from high pressure water jets from any direction. The driver is 1-10v dimmable and 4kV surge protection is standard adding additional value. CAROs are available built for 120-277v, 347v, or 480v. CARO is also rated L70 @ 50,000 hours, is 70+ CRI, and is DLC Premium 5.1 Listed, UL listed and CUL Listed.

Options for CAROs include a twist-lock photocell and receptacle, or a bi-level microwave control with an occupancy sensor and daylight harvesting. A 20kV surge protector is optional too, as is a a pole side backlight shield that minimizes light behind the light fixture and partially obscure a view of the light source. To view the entire lineup of the next generation CARO LED area lights / LED flood lights, click here.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is your factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, sports lights, post top and high bays. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.AccessFixtures.com.