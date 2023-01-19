WebRezPro Streamlines Group Bookings with Tripleseat
Integration improves group booking management with centralized tools for hoteliers
We’re proud to provide Tripleseat and WebRezPro users with the power of two tools that can help them manage their group sales and catering business”CALGARY, AB, CANADA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WebRezPro cloud property management system for hotels now offers direct integration with Tripleseat, the industry’s leading web-based group sales and catering management platform, putting powerful group planning, booking, and management tools in the hands of hoteliers.
— Jonathan Morse
Driving efficiency and revenue, Tripleseat is an all-in-one group sales solution that simplifies the group booking and planning process while tracking group sales, trends, and performance. The cloud-based, easy-to-use platform streamlines the sales process, empowering hotels to book more catering, group, and event business and manage those bookings without increasing workload.
Combined, Tripleseat and WebRezPro provide hotels with a centralized solution that streamlines booking management and room and rate allocations and affords full visibility of group business across the entire operation.
The two-way integration allows hoteliers to take advantage of Tripleseat’s advanced lead tracking and planning tools by creating group folios and room blocks in Tripleseat, which are automatically duplicated in WebRezPro. When reservations are booked into groups through WebRezPro, pick-up is automatically updated in Tripleseat.
Armed with this combined solution, hoteliers can capitalize on Tripleseat’s powerful group sales and management capabilities while benefiting from WebRezPro’s robust booking and reporting functions without having to manually duplicate information across the two systems.
“We’re thrilled to offer our clients enhanced group booking management through our partnership with Tripleseat,” said Frank Verhagen, president at World Web Technologies, the company behind WebRezPro. “It couldn’t have happened at a better time as group business begins to ramp up again. Tripleseat is the best at what they do, and we’re excited about the increased efficiency and revenue our integration will generate for our mutual clients.”
About Tripleseat
Tripleseat is the leading cloud-based sales and catering management platform used worldwide.
Tripleseat makes it easy for sales teams to create and send group booking proposals in minutes, saving them hours a day and increasing productivity while decreasing workload. Tripleseat’s features, paired with its integrated CRM and various software partners, make them the leading software for today’s modern hotel. To learn more about group bookings with Tripleseat Hotels or to schedule a demo, please visit https://tripleseat.com/products/hotels/.
About WebRezPro
WebRezPro is a powerful, easy-to-use cloud property management system for all accommodation types and sizes. The fully integrated all-in-one system saves lodging operators time and maximizes revenue by simplifying and automating front desk and back office operations. Bringing the benefits of the cloud to 2500+ properties in 45+ countries, WebRezPro is a product of World Web Technologies Inc., an internet marketing and software company for tourism and hospitality since 1994. For more information, visit webrezpro.com.
