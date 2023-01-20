Crowdfunding Professional Association (CfPA) Announces Additions to Its Board and Updated Strategic Plan
The CfPA Adds Rebecca Kacaba, Etan Butler and Andrew Savikas to Board
The Crowdfunding Professional Association, the association representing the investment crowdfunding industry, announced today that Rebecca Kacaba, Etan Butler and Andrew Savikas have accepted invitations to join its board. Additionally, the organization updated its strategic plan for 2023 and beyond.
Board of Directors Additions
Rebecca Kacaba, chief executive officer of DealMaker, was listed as one of the Top 100 Most Powerful Women by WXN and named one of North America's most innovative lawyers by the Financial Times. “Investment crowdfunding provides opportunities for ordinary investors to join venture capitalists and angel investors in backing and profiting from promising, change-the-world technology,” she said. “I’m excited to accelerate the growth of the crowdfunding ecosystem.”
Etan Butler is the founding Chairman of Dalmore Group, a FINRA-registered investment bank and leader in regulated investment crowdfunding. “Founded before Regulation Crowdfunding and Regulation A+, my firm has a proud 18-year history of helping entrepreneurs raise growth capital,” he said. “Serving on the board will allow me to further leverage my experience to foster innovation.”
Andrew Savikas, publisher of YieldTalk, works to help new startup investors optimize investment returns. “For years, I’ve worked to help everyday investors navigate the growing online alternative investment ecosystem and diversify into real estate, venture capital, small business loans, litigation finance, fine art, wine and more,” he said. “The CfPA has a parallel mission, allowing me to play a role in helping even more people succeed.”
“We’re thrilled to have Rebecca, Etan and Andrew join the board,” said CfPA President Devin Thorpe. “Each of them brings a unique and powerful perspective that will help the organization execute its strategic plan to help both prospective issuers and investors join the crowdfunding ecosystem.”
Updated Strategic Plan
During 2022, the CfPA board developed a strategic plan focused on the growth of the industry. CfPA defines investment crowdfunding as any offering of an investment opportunity that is open to the public and includes potential investors of all levels of wealth and income (e.g. Regulation Crowdfunding, Regulation A, Intrastate Crowdfunding, and similar regulated investment crowdfunding outside of the U.S.).
The strategic planning yielded the following mission statement:
The mission of the Crowdfunding Professional Association is to foster the growth of the regulated investment crowdfunding (#RIC) economy by supporting issuers and investors (and potential issuers and investors) working with portal operators and other crowdfunding professionals. On behalf of these constituents, the CfPA advocates with regulators and legislators. The CfPA, a U.S. 501(c)(6) non-profit trade group carries out its mission through publishing online, annual gatherings and periodic webinars, providing guidance to investors and issuers alike.
Readers can find the full strategic plan here: https://cfpa.org/cfpa-2022-strategic-planning/.
Chosen from among the members of the organization, the CfPA’s officers and directors serve as volunteers. Membership in CfPA is open to issuers, investors, platforms, service providers, ecosystem partners, and other stakeholders in the crowdfunding ecosystem that wish to support the mission of the association. Learn more at https://CfPA.org or join as a member at https://cfpa.org/joinus.
