Atlanta's Metric Mate Appears on ABC’s "Shark Tank" and Receives Outpouring of Public Support

Metric Mate on ABC's Shark Tank Metric Mate logo Metric Mate pitches SMART workout technology on Shark Tank

Metric Mate founders, all Morehouse College graduates, ecstatic about consumer support for their SMART workout platform

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metric Mate, a data analytics company whose patented technology transforms strength training equipment into SMART equipment, appeared on Season 14, Episode 11 of ABC’s "Shark Tank" on Friday, January 13, 2023. The company’s proprietary “Training Accountability Partner” technology, or T.A.P. for short, seamlessly counts reps and sets, automatically analyzes workout metrics like calories burned, intensity, force, and fatigue, and shares users’ data with personal trainers, physical therapists, or friends via the mobile app and social media.

Offered a deal by Mr. Wonderful, Kevin O’Leary, for $100,000 and a 25% stake in the company, Metric Mate founders declined the offer, choosing instead to seek opportunities for lesser-to-no equity investors and work directly with consumers.

“We were humbled by this amazing experience and opportunity to showcase Metric Mate in front of some of today's most successful business people. Viewers felt our passion for SMART workout analytics and the viability of our T.A.P. platform, “ said MT Strickland, CEO.

Though no deal was sealed, the company appreciated the vote of confidence from Shark Kevin O’Leary, who said, “Well, I tell you the good news is, I’m going to buy one. I don’t have to buy the company to buy the product.”

Meric Mate is currently offering pre-orders of its T.A.P. Sensor that works with strength training machines or free weights, with a special, limited time "Shark Tank" discount for users who join the Metric Mate Movement mailing list.

To learn more about Metric Mate, or to pre-order a T.A.P. Sensor, visit www.themetricmate.com.



ABOUT METRIC MATE

Metric Mate is a data analytics company whose patented Metric Mate T.A.P. Sensor and smartphone app turn strength training equipment into SMART equipment. Led by three Morehouse graduates, and backed by the Atlanta Accelerator, Techstars, Metric Mate uses data analytics to transform, connect, and restore the user’s mind, body, and spirit anytime, anyplace.