PatchMaster Drywall Repair Company Expands its Reach Throughout Colorado
PatchMaster Serving Littleton & Highlands Ranch Opens in ColoradoLITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PatchMaster, the nation’s leading drywall repair company, announces today the opening of PatchMaster Serving Littleton & Highlands Ranch under the management of owner Chris Martinez.
"Over the course of my career, I have focused on many different areas of operations management. I have managed large operations in the transportation and cable broadband industries. I have also spent much of my career working to make operations more efficient through field service management software and process reengineering. My extensive background in operations and software will allow me to build a strong and efficient business. My focus will be on leveraging my experience to bring best-in-class customer satisfaction to our customers and high employee satisfaction rates to my business," said Martinez.
"PatchMaster has a solid support system to assist its franchisees in building their businesses. PatchMaster is one of the most accessible and affordable franchises in the industry, and we are excited to welcome Chris to the PatchMaster family. I look forward to his future success," said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster.
"Over the last two years, I have been researching different businesses. I looked at three paths to becoming an entrepreneur: to start a business on my own, to buy an existing business, or to buy a franchise with a solid support system. I opted to buy a PatchMaster franchise because they have a proven business model that is scalable and recession resistant. People will always need to maintain their real estate investments. I am very excited about the opportunity to grow a business as I have always wanted to have my own business and to have this new challenge. I would like to have this investment generate a monthly income for my wife and me to help prepare for retirement." stated Martinez.
PatchMaster's business model offers customers a fast, professional solution for drywall repair. Most handymen, contractors, and large drywall companies want to do more than just minor drywall repair. That is where PatchMaster fills the critical niche in the market. PatchMaster repairs holes caused by renters, plumbing leaks, and DIY projects that never seem to end. Most PatchMaster repair jobs are done in a single visit.
PatchMaster Serving Littleton & Highlands Ranch offers a fast, professional solution for drywall and plaster repairs in your home or office. Martinez's team services the communities of Arvada, Denver, Golden, Wheat Ridge, and other surrounding areas. In his free time, Martinez enjoys skiing, running, mountain biking and spending time with his wife and family.
The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which comprises a population between 300,000 to 350,000, is $49,500 USD. Royalties start at nine percent, and a technology fee is included in ongoing expenses. In addition to strong margins, the ability to scale, and proven business development tools, franchisees complete training at the company's New Jersey headquarters, where industry experts teach them technical and operational skills to assist in their success.
Headquartered in Chester, NJ, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold 125 territories to franchisees across the United States and Canada.
