U.S. 22 Rolling Closure for Utility Installation

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a rolling closure on U.S. 22 Eastbound and Westbound between Exit 85 (East Philadelphia Street/State Route 403 Dilltown/Johnstown) and Exit 84 (Brush Valley/Armagh), Indiana County on February 3, 2023.



The rolling closure will be between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to allow Comcast to install an above ground telephone line across U.S. 22 Eastbound and Westbound.

The closure will be weather permitting. Motorists should use caution in the area.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.



Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.



Follow PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.



MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

# # #





