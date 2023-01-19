DIBIZ and NASH sign a MOU that will benefit over 150,000+ smallholders
DIBIZ and the National Association of Smallholders (NASH)-Malaysia sign a MoU through which 150,000 smallholders will have Free access to DIBIZ App.KUALA LUMPUR, KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Palm Oil Industry's First-of-its-Kind Blockchain Platform & Digital Marketplace - DIBIZ and the National Association of Smallholders (NASH)-Malaysia sign a MOU through which 150,000 smallholders will have Free access to DIBIZ App.
DIBIZ's Blockchain-powered platform empowers all stakeholders in the supply chain to embrace sustainability at the lowest cost and democratize the value in sustainability premiums across the value chain covering smallholders.
Since most of the smallholders do not generally have a Digital Workflow to track the FFB, a majority of these Smallholders are cut out from organized Supply Chains. With the demand for Sustainable Palm Oil expanding on a massive scale and projected to multiply in the upcoming years, it is important for smallholders to be included in the supply chain with clear visibility of their contribution to end buyers.
DIBIZ addresses all issues of a Smallholder by simplifying the process through an easy-to-use FREE Mobile App (Android and iOS) and digitizing their current practices. With DIBIZ, smallholders get a 100% digital workflow that helps save time and cost by carrying out daily activities through an easy-to-use multi-lingual mobile app. The DIBIZ App is currently available in 6 languages (English, Bahasa Malaysia, Bahasa Indonesia, Tamil, Mandarin & Spanish). Smallholders using the DIBIZ APP can keep track of their daily activities including tracking yield & daily market pricing for better negotiation and receive real-time updates on weight & quality from dealers & mills.
Smallholders produce almost 40% of global palm oil output and not having them visible on a supply chain will never meet the stringent emerging sustainability standards especially the recently passed EU Deforestation free supply chain regulations.
Now, instead of excluding smallholders from supply to EU, the DIBIZ App enables all dealers & millers who source crop from smallholders to provide authentication on deforestation free supply chains with confidence. The DIBIZ Blockchain platform authentication comes with real time satellite imaging data on deforestation surrounding each Mill that receives supply from smallholders and other estates. This authentication is further strengthened by the overall authentication by CONTROL UNION (the world’s leading certification agency for palm oil)
Mr. Unnithan, the founder and CEO of DIBIZ, said "The signing of this MOU between NASH & DIBIZ is a landmark because, for the 1st time it enables smallholder visibility in a supply chain using Blockchain technology and empowers smallholders to get remunerative prices and opens up a concrete mechanism for sustainability premiums to be shared with smallholders. MNCs that have been looking to source more CSPO from smallholders can now get immutable data on their supply from the DIBIZ Blockchain platform. ".
Tan Sri Datuk Dr. Yusof Basiron, Chairman of DIBIZ Malaysia Sdn Bhd said “I truly believe that the DIBIZ FREE Mobile App would be truly transformative in improving the livelihood of over 3 Million oil palm smallholders. Today's MOU with NASH is the first concrete step towards this noble objective.”
During the signing event, NASH, President Dato’ Haji Aliasak , Deputy President Tuan Haji Adzimi and fellow NASH Exco members represented NASH and DIBIZ was represented by Mr. U.R.Unnithan, Cofounder & CEO of DIBIZ with Mr. Ashvindran Manivel, DIBIZ Business development executive in charge of smallholder outreach programs.
About NASH :
NASH is a government-recognized NGO which works with the Vision to attain and encourage continuous socio-economic growth of small farmers by nurturing active collaborations and cooperation with the government, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and private corporations towards optimization of all resources to enhance productivity, profits and quality of life of the smallholders.
About DIBIZ:
DIBIZ was founded in the year 2019 by Mr. Unnikrishnan R Unnithan and Mr. Srinivasan Malarampath. DIBIZ is a Digital Marketplace that guarantees Trust & Transparency for Sellers, Buyers & other Stakeholders in the Sustainable Supply Chain, maximizing business opportunities and Value to all the stakeholders through a single window online trading platform. For more details on DIBIZ, please visit www.dibizglobal.com
Srinivasan Malarampath
DIBIZ Pte Ltd
+65 8221 5565
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn