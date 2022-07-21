Tan Sri Datuk Dr. Yusof Basiron Joins DIBIZ Malaysia as Chairman
Tan Sri Datuk Dr. Yusof Basiron has joined DIBIZ, an online B2B marketplace for trading authenticated and traceable sustainable CSPO products as the Chairman.KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former CEO of the Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) and Executive Director of Council of Palm Oil-Producing Countries (CPOPC), Tan Sri Datuk Dr. Yusof Basiron has joined DIBIZ, Malaysia’s first online B2B marketplace for trading authenticated and traceable sustainable CSPO products as the Chairman.
Dr Yusof is a scientist and an influential public figure in the Malaysian palm oil industry. Before joining the Council of Palm Oil-Producing Countries (CPOPC) as the Executive Director from 2019, Tan Sri Datuk Dr. Yusof Basiron served as MPOC's CEO from 2006 to 2017 and MPIC's Advisor on Commodities for part of 2017 and 2018.
“It is a great honor to have Tan Sri Datuk Dr. Yusof Basiron as our Chairman. He knows the industry very well and has had the widest experience and exposure in leading several aspects of the Palm Oil success story over the last 3 decades. His belief in Blockchain technology truly transforming Palm Oil’s sustainability credentials is a great inspiration for us at DIBIZ” says Cofounder & CEO Mr. Unnithan.
Prior to joining MPOC, he served as the Director General of the Palm Oil Research Institute of Malaysia (PORIM) for 8 years and the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) for 6 years. In 2017, he was given the MPOC Leadership Award for his contribution as the CEO.
The other Cofounder of DIBIZ & COO Mr. Srinivasan added “Tan Sri Datuk Dr. Yusof Basiron’s past role in heading MPOB, MPOC & CPOPC will help DIBIZ develop its Trust parent Marketplace to be a leader in Sustainable Palm Oil trading”.
About DIBIZ:
DIBIZ was founded in the year 2019 by Mr. Unnikrishnan R Unnithan and Srinivasan Malarampath. DIBIZ is a Digital Marketplace that guarantees Trust & Transparency for Sellers, Buyers & other Stakeholders in the Sustainable Supply Chain, maximizing business opportunities and Value to all the stakeholders through a single window online trading platform.
DIBIZ is dedicated to users who struggle to find and source authentic certified and sustainable products. They can find verified suppliers and buyers on a global scale and start interacting with them, capture all trade related documents & communications, and intelligently track them. Our modern & agile marketplace allows our users to move away from cluttered emails and chats; and replaces them with process automation and digital tools to improve human capital efficiency.
