Henges Shooting Range to offer four-part fly-tying program again in February

EUREKA, Mo.—The art and craft of tying flies for fly fishing may seem inaccessible, but it is something that can be learned. Whether you want to try your hand pursuing trout in one of Missouri’s Ozark trout management streams or dip a line closer to home at one of the St. Louis areas winter trout lakes. Having an arsenal of flies will provide an angling edge.

The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is offering a series of Introduction to Fly-tying classes four evenings in February. This multi-part sequence will introduce participants to the world of fly-tying and guide them through the special skills needed to become successful at tying flies. All classes will run from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. on four consecutive Thursdays: Feb. 2, 9, 16, and 23. The courses are free and open to ages 11 and up.

The four-course sequence will look at the basic tools, materials, and skills needed to get a start in tying flies. MDC will provide all materials used in the class; however, participants are welcome to bring their own equipment if they choose. Each class will build on the skills taught in previous classes, so attendance of all four will be required.

Introduction to Fly-tying is a free program, but online preregistration is required by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4f8. Using this link will register participants for the entire four part sequence.

The Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is at 1100 Antire Road, just off I-44, exit 269 in Eureka.

