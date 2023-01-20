Amphitrite Digital Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Florida’s Paradise Adventures Catamarans and Watersports
We welcome Paradise Adventures Catamaran and Watersports into our Amphitrite Digital family, as we continue to provide excellent guest experiences and charter memories to last a lifetime”PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphitrite Digital, which currently serves more than 50,000 guests annually through its tours and activities, has announced its expansion into a new market with the acquisition of Paradise Adventures Catamarans and Watersports in Panama City Beach, Florida.
Paradise Adventures is Panama City Beach’s premier maritime tour and charter operator and departs from the marina at The Bluegreen’s Bayside Resort & Spa. Paradise Adventures offers the safest and most exciting water excursions along the Gulf Coast and its catamarans are known as the most professional and best catamaran experience on Panama City Beach.
The company’s flagship catamaran, named the Privateer, is a 52-foot, U.S. Coast Guard-certified vessel that carries up to 78 passengers comfortably. The Privateer offers a spacious deck with plenty of seating, sunning nets, a shaded cockpit along with a full bar and two restrooms.
The Paradise Adventures fleet also includes Footloose, a 40-foot, U.S. Coast Guard-certified catamaran that can carry up to 38 passengers in style for sunsets, dolphin watching and adventure sailing. The newest addition to the fleet is Ohana, a 45’ Beneteau Oceanis sailing yacht perfect for private charters. In addition to its three sailing yachts, Paradise Adventures has nine pontoon and power boats available for tours and charter.
Panama City Beach is a major recreation destination within driving distance from other major cities like Atlanta, Georgia, Nashville, Tennessee, New Orleans, Louisiana and Birmingham, Alabama.
“We are pleased to welcome former Paradise Adventures owners Donnie and Tracey Coker into our Amphitrite Digital family as they transition into their new management roles, as well as the team who will continue to provide excellent guest experiences and charter memories to last a lifetime,” said Amphitrite Digital President Hope Stawski.
Donnie Coker included “We are excited to join the Amphitrite Digital family of companies. For twelve years, we have owned and operated Paradise Adventures Catamarans and Watersports. While already serving more than 35,000 guests annually, the acquisition by Amphitrite Digital gives us the technical and financial resources to further grow our maritime tour activity business in Florida.” The founders of Paradise Adventures, Donnie and Tracey Coker will continue to manage the business.
“Under Amphitrite’s ownership, we look forward to continuing the current charter offerings of dolphin sightseeing and water adventures, as well as sunset cruises, private charters and pontoon boat, kayak and standup paddle board rentals; there is something for everyone at Paradise Adventures,” Stawski added.
With more than 2,100 existing 5-star reviews on Tripadvisor for Paradise Adventures, there is a strong foundation to support Amphitrite Digital’s objective to be among the top leading tour activity operators in each market it serves.
“We look forward to applying our digital technology platforms to market, manage and operate the business; expand the current customer base; and continue to provide fun, entertaining and unique experiences to keep guests coming back for more and to share in new memories on the
water,” Stawski said.
For more information about Amphitrite Digital and its tours and activities, visit www.AmphitriteDigital.com.
For more information about Paradise Adventures, visit www.ParadiseAdventuresPCB.com.
About Amphitrite Digital
Amphitrite Digital uses advanced digital technology platforms to market, manage and operate in-destination tours, activities and events in the U.S. and the Caribbean. With several operating entities, including Seas the Day Charters USVI and Magens Hideaway in the Caribbean, Tall Ship Windy in Chicago and now Paradise Adventures Catamarans and Watersports in Florida, Amphitrite Digital is already one of the largest maritime tour activity operators in Chicago and the U.S. Virgin Islands. With a foundation rooted in digital technology and innovation, Amphitrite companies are consistently ranked as the leading tour activity operator in the markets they serve.
