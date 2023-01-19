30 Maine School Nurses Complete National Certification in School Nursing 

As part of the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) efforts to provide opportunities to the current workforce of school nurses to build upon their expertise and to promote evidence-based practice in all Maine schools, the Maine DOE hosted a National Certification in School Nursing (NCSN) Review Course created by Nurse Builders this past fall.

Fifty Maine school nurses participated in the course that was delivered online synchronously by Dr. Janice Selekman, DNSc, RN, NCSN, FNASN. As of January 1, 2023, 33 individuals have taken the certification exam with 30 passing. Those 30 are now able to use the NCSN credentials, which is a nationally accredited credential that validates specialized knowledge and expertise as a school nurse. We now have 30 more school nurses within the State of Maine who have met nationally recognized standards for providing excellence in school nursing care.

The National Association of School Nurses endorses national certification of school nurses through the National Board for Certification of School Nurses (NBCSN). School nursing is a subspecialty of public health nursing, incorporated into the baccalaureate nursing programs’ curriculum. Baccalaureate nursing education develops leadership, critical thinking, quality improvement, and systems thinking competencies attained through a minimum of a baccalaureate degree in nursing and validated by specialized certification in school nursing (IOM, 2011).

Congratulations to the following Maine School Nurses who completed the NCSN certification!

Jean Barbour, Falmouth Schools

Melissa Bishop, Mount Desert Island Regional School System

Brenda Bladen, Kittery School Department

Jennifer Bowdish, Brunswick School Department

Nell Bridger, Portland Public Schools

Angie Buker, MSAD 46

April Chapman, Blue Hill Consolidated School

Michele Cooney, RSU 40

Jean Cote, Waterville Public Schools

Candace Crocker, AOS 98

Sarah DeWitt, Winslow Public Schools

Heather Emerson, RSU 40

Jody Gray, RSU 4

Crystal Greaves, MSAD 46

Emily Guyer, RSU 5

Lori Huot, Maine DOE

Brittany Layman, RSU 22

Melanie Lord, Yamouth Schools

Monique Michaud, MSAD 27

Shirah O’Connell, Portland Public Schools

Tara Oxley, Erskine Academy

Alyssa Rainey, Waterville Public Schools

Cathryn Sherman, Brewer School Department

Elizabeth Spaulding, Portland Public Schools

Janneke Strickland, RSU 9

Melissa Tringali, Gorham Schools

Sherri Vail, RSU 40

Rosemary Wiser, MSAD 44

Jessi Woodman, MSAD 6