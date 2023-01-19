Submit Release
M&A Science Launches M&A Science Academy Community

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The M&A Science Academy announced the official launch of their Community feature. The Community feature allows M&A Science Academy members to connect with each other, share contact information, present job opportunities, sign up for events, and more.

The M&A Science Academy is a subscription service that serves mergers and acquisitions professionals with both live and on-demand courses. The Academy aims to demystify deals and give both first-time and experienced practitioners a definitive guide to M&A training. Workshop instructors include over 30 professionals from a wide range of M&A backgrounds and companies such as Cisco, Atlassian, Microsoft and Ansys. Within the courses, the instructors share actionable takeaways that members can apply to their own M&A practices. Participants also have unique opportunities to connect and collaborate with a network of transaction professionals. 

The Academy's new Community feature serves as a place for M&A professionals to share knowledge, learn new skills, find guidance to overcome challenges, and access upcoming events. This unique feature offers five spaces for M&A Science Academy members to interact:

  • Discussion Board
  • Announcements
  • Networking
  • Job Board
  • Academy Community Events

About M&A Science:

M&A Science crowd sources from 100+ M&A practitioners and uses the knowledge gathered to build the foundation for all our offerings. M&A Science provides content via multiple channels: a podcast, quarterly summits, virtual roundtables, and an online academy.

The M&A Science Podcast, hosted by Kison Patel, is an educational podcast exploring the intricate world of M&A with industry leaders and practitioners. Kison conducts one-on-one interviews to explore industry challenges and lessons learned. Founded in 2016 and boasting over 1,000,000 downloads, the M&A Science Podcast has grown to be the leading podcast in the M&A industry.

Media Contact:
Shaylah Hutchins
(808) 222-9887
352291@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ma-science-launches-ma-science-academy-community-301725087.html

SOURCE M&A Science

