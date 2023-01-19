Constangy Expands Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Practice With 44-Member Team, Opens Six New Offices
ATLANTA, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National labor and employment law firm Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP is pleased to welcome a 44-member team, including 32 experienced attorneys, in a significant expansion of the firm's Cybersecurity & Data Privacy practice. The attorneys who will be joining the Constangy Cyber Team are located across 17 cities in 12 states, and are driving the opening of new offices for Constangy in Baltimore, Indianapolis, Philadelphia, Portland, Seattle and Washington, DC.
The expanded practice group will be led by chair Sean Hoar and vice-chairs Richard Goldberg, Lindsay Nickle, Sarah Rugnetta, Allen Sattler, and Alyssa Watzman.
"We are delighted to welcome this amazing team of preeminent leaders in the privacy and cybersecurity industry and expand our ability to serve clients in this rapidly growing and increasingly critical area for businesses," said Neil Wasser, chairman of the executive committee at Constangy.
"Constangy's collaborative and diverse culture, complex litigation expertise, client-friendly platform, and more than 75 years of solid business experience provide the perfect environment to better serve our clients and continue to enhance our practice," Hoar said. "There is a powerful synergy between our cybersecurity and data privacy services and Constangy's experience in advising companies across complex regulatory and litigation environments. We are excited to join their professionals, add value to existing client relationships, and continue to increase our incident response and compliance advisory services as the new Constangy Cyber Team."
In addition to expanding Constangy's legal service offerings, this continues the firm's growth strategy to increase its footprint, which included the addition of more than 10 new attorneys in 2022 and new offices in Northern New Jersey and San Diego.
"Data privacy and information security involve business-critical issues that demand experienced and responsive legal counsel," said vice chair Nickle. "As the Constangy Cyber Team, we have the infrastructure and support to enhance our client service and continue to grow our practice as the firm expands its footprint."
Vice chair Watzman added "Constangy's diverse culture is a great fit for our team. Similar to the larger Constangy firm, the majority of the Constangy Cyber Team members, at every level including its team leadership, are female. We are also excited to work within such a collaborative environment."
More information about the practice group is available at https://www.constangy.com/practices-Cybersecurity-Data-Privacy.
About Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP
Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete offers a wider lens on workplace law. We have counseled employers exclusively since 1946. With offices in 21 states, we are one of the largest labor and employment law practices in the U.S. Constangy has been named as a top firm for women and minorities by organizations including Working Mother Magazine, Law360, the National Law Journal and Vault.com. Many of our more than 200 attorneys have been recognized by leading authorities such as Chambers USA®, The Best Lawyers in America® and Martindale-Hubbell. Find out more about us online at www.constangy.com or follow us on Twitter @ConstangyLaw.
