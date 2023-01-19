Independent Living Solutions Launches New Handicap Ceiling Lift Systems for Patients with Limited Mobility
The accessibility equipment dealer offers cutting-edge technology that gives independence to users and peace of mind to caregiversWHEAT RIDGE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent Living Solutions, a local authority on mobility and accessibility solutions, introduces its most recent line of handicap ceiling lift systems. The product delivers industry-first features that benefit persons with disabilities and their caregivers, making their homes more accessible while fostering a safer care environment. It represents the next generation in portable ceiling lift technology.
Pioneers in accessibility equipment, Independent Living Solutions is invested in providing safe and quality technology to people with disabilities and other mobility limitations to move around freely. The company prides itself on making homes and other living spaces comfortable and autonomous.
The handicap ceiling lifts for homes were created from the ground up using cutting-edge engineering to attain a brand-new standard never seen in the sector. The sturdy components work together to provide a product with unrivaled safety. The product's heavy-duty batteries offer increased lifting capacity on a single charge.
Independent Living Solutions offers two types of lift systems that lift up and down, making life simpler and affordable for individuals with physical impediments and their caregivers. A two-way motor is a valuable and affordable alternative for users with little to no use of their arms, legs, torso, neck, or head. In this scenario, the lift user would need a caregiver to run the lift, put on and take off the sling, and move them to various locations along the track system.
A four-way ceiling lift motor is ideal for someone with sufficient use of their limbs, torso, neck, and head. The user can put on and take off the sling, or the alternative independent lifter carrying devise, move along the track system, and raise and lower themselves with the lift system. The four-way motor can be used without the aid of a caregiver, allowing the user to drive themselves along the track and live a more independent existence.
The industry's best heavy-duty handicap ceiling lift system is lightweight, portable, and able to handle any lifting circumstance with a safe working load (SWL) of between 300 and 450 lbs. The smart battery provides multiple lift cycles on a single charge, and the reinforced strap ensures reduced infection risks and greater durability.
"We're thrilled to introduce these simple-to-use handicap ceiling lifts for homes. Home caregivers and their loved ones can benefit from better accessibility and peace of mind owing to its unmatched safety features," says the owner of Independent Living Solutions, Inc., Gary Lark.
The handicap ceiling lift system is one of several products they offer that make clients' daily lives easier.
About Independent Living Solutions Inc. -
Based in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, Independent Living Solutions is a privately owned dealer of home accessibility devices. They have more than 30 years of combined experience providing solutions to help elderly or disabled persons become more independent and make life easier for their family members and caregivers. Recycled stair lifts, vertical platform or wheelchair lifts, house elevators, ramps, automated door openers, ceiling lifts, dumb waiters, and more goods are available.
