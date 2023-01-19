Submit Release
SOLUM Exhibits Smart Retail Tech at NRF 2023

SOLUM America Inc. showcases top-of-the-line retail technology solutions from January 15-17 at NRF 2023 in New York, USA.

SOLUM is here to show our latest and greatest electronic shelf label solutions, including extensions for use with robotics, picking, and stocking.”
— John Revie, SAI VP of Sales

NEW YORK, USA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Retail Federation (NRF) launches its annual Retail’s Big Show from January 15-17, 2023 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, NY, USA.

One of the event’s more than 800 exhibitors is America’s leading electronic shelf label (ESL) solutions provider, SOLUM America Inc (SAI). Led by SAI President JH Yoo and VP of Sales John Revie, the SOLUM team showcased their retail technology innovations at Booth 5062, Level 3 of the said convention center. These innovations include not only SOLUM’s pride and joy, Newton ESL but also their Newton TOUCH and its Touch Finding Features. SAI also exhibit Newton Link, SOLUM Smart Chargers, Smart Tags, and their newest product Trace, which enables retailers to locate their products, shopping carts, and more.

“SOLUM is here to show our latest and greatest electronic shelf label solutions,” shares John Revie. “Including extensions for use with robotics, picking, and stocking, LED solutions, advertising interface solutions with LCD screens.”

NRF 2023 had over 175 sessions, over 350 keynote speakers, and over 1,000 exhibitors.

NRF is the world's largest retail trade association. Its members include department stores, independent retailers, chain restaurants, and multi-level marketing companies. Every year it hosts Retail’s Big Show, a major retail convention that unites entrepreneurs, business experts, and retail solutions providers to participate in talks and expos.

