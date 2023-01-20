The Vitamin Shoppe Partners With RetailNext to Elevate Performance In Over 700 Stores
Wellness brand taps top analytics platform to unlock new efficiencies and drive sales.
With RetailNext’s intelligent shopper analytics platform, we have the ability to leverage the traffic data to drive sales and maximize every dollar of our payroll spend.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vitamin Shoppe, an omnichannel specialty retailer of nutritional products, today announced the results of its partnership with RetailNext, the leading analytics solution for brick-and-mortar retailers, to optimize staff scheduling, unlock data-driven efficiencies, and boost profitability. The timely announcement of TVS' achievements follows the world’s leading annual retail event, the NRF Big Show, which focused on how the retail industry can “break through” this year.
The Vitamin Shoppe deployed RetailNext’s paradigm-shifting platform across its network of over 700 stores, streamlining decision-making by putting comprehensive shopper traffic and store performance data at managers’ fingertips. Using RetailNext’s centralized data dashboard, The Vitamin Shoppe is overcoming labor shortages by maximizing payroll efficiency, and instantly surfacing the data needed to responsively optimize store operations and deliver ever-greater value for customers. The result: a significant improvement in payroll rate to sales in 2 years, a boost in additional sales within the first seven months of deployment, and a better customer experience.
“For most retailers, labor is the largest controllable expense on a store’s profit and loss. With RetailNext’s intelligent shopper analytics platform, we have the ability to leverage the traffic data to drive sales and maximize every dollar of our payroll spend,” says Allison Timpson, Director of Financial Planning and Analysis at The Vitamin Shoppe. “Using the flexible platform, we’re able to move beyond that first level of traffic analysis to impact our business in a deeper, more meaningful way”.
By seamlessly integrating RetailNext data into its scheduling system, The Vitamin Shoppe can intelligently forecast future labor needs – a significant improvement over the company’s previous manual scheduling approach. That drives significant performance gains, and improves profitability across the chain, through the re-allocation of labor based on traffic trends. TVS was able to drive sales at stores with higher foot traffic while removing the expense of idle labor at other locations.
Store managers can access daily data on store-traffic “power hours,” enabling more efficient staff scheduling and an improved payroll-to-sales percentage. Managers can also draw on data to achieve the ideal labor-per-shopper ratio tailored to the day of the week and their store’s location, instead of relying on assumptions. And regional leaders get real-time visibility into network performance, with data-driven insights to determine which stores should open earlier or stay open later, and which stores could benefit from more robust weekend staffing.
“Before, we were forced to rely on assumptions based on transaction data that didn’t really show us the whole picture. Knowing the truth about store traffic, sales, and conversions on an hour-by-hour, day-by-day, store-by-store basis has transformed the way our store managers and company leadership make decisions," Timpson adds.
“For 45 years, customers have turned to The Vitamin Shoppe to help them realize their potential. Now RetailNext is supporting that mission by giving the company new tools to modernize its operations and deliver the best possible customer experience," says RetailNext CRO, Sergio Gutierrez. "Our fully integrated platform gives retailers a seamless solution for tracking mission-critical staffing and performance metrics. We’re thrilled to be helping The Vitamin Shoppe to optimize its scheduling and meet its performance goals.”
About RetailNext
RetailNext is the first technology platform to bring e-commerce-style shopper analytics to brick-and-mortar stores, brands, and malls. Our fully-integrated SaaS platform gives brands the ability to optimize the shopper experience, a focus that has made us a pioneer. With traffic, occupancy, shopper journey, and video security solutions, RetailNext drives success for every department of the retail environment, empowering operations, marketing, merchandising, store design, and asset protection. For more than a decade, 400+ brands across more than 90 countries have deployed RetailNext to boost operational efficiency and further their brand story.
To learn more about RetailNext visit www.retailnext.net.
