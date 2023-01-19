The State of Yucatán Receives the 2022 “Excellences Gourmet Award” at FITUR The State of Yucatán Receives the 2022 “Excellences Gourmet Award” at FITUR

The Ministry’s "365 Flavors in Yucatan" campaign is recognized for placing its cuisine at the forefront of the culinary world

“Being recognized by this select group of experts fills us with pride, it proves the success of all the work put together in our gastronomic tourism strategy." ” — Michelle Fridman Hirsch, Minister of Tourism of the State of Yucatan