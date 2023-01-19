The State of Yucatán Receives the 2022 “Excellences Gourmet Award” at FITUR
The Ministry’s "365 Flavors in Yucatan" campaign is recognized for placing its cuisine at the forefront of the culinary world
“Being recognized by this select group of experts fills us with pride, it proves the success of all the work put together in our gastronomic tourism strategy." ”MADRID, SPAIN, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The state of Yucatan 2021’s campaign to reaffirm Yucatecan cuisine as one of Mexico’s unique offerings to the world’s culinary stage was awarded under the EXCELLENCES GOURMET category at this year’s edition of the International Tourism Trade Fair, better known as FITUR, a global benchmark event in the tourism sector.
— Michelle Fridman Hirsch, Minister of Tourism of the State of Yucatan
“Being recognized by this select group of experts fills us with pride, it proofs the success of all the work put together in our gastronomic tourism strategy, which has not only helped us in the recovery process. The campaign has placed us in the eyes of the world as a gastronomic destination, making us deserving of awards such as Excellences Gourmet and others," said Michelle Fridman Hirsch, Minister of Tourism of the State of Yucatan; who received the award during FITUR.
The Excellence Awards were created in 2005 by the Excelencias Group, an international communication cluster, to promote excellence in different fields, all of them related to Tourism, Gastronomy, Art, and Culture; since then, they have become a reference for all those who are involved in these sectors; who develop their activity always with the goal of being excellent.
A jury of nine personalities from different countries specialized in tourism, art, and gastronomy, headed by José Carlos Santiago, President of the Excelencias Group, selected the winners through a secret and unappealable vote; chosen from among a wide list of candidates, resulting in a well-deserved distinction to Yucatan while being selected as the winner.
In 2022, the "Year of Yucatecan Gastronomy" was launched by Mauricio Villa Dosal, Governor of the state of Yucatan, and Michelle Fridman Hirsch, Minister of Tourism of the state of Yucatan, positioning the Flavors of Yucatan as the main engine to promote sustainable tourism in the region, generating work and economic support for thousands of families.
Part of the actions in this strategy included the identification of new gastronomic and tourist products, culminating in a successful campaign called "365 flavors in Yucatán" that introduces local culinary experiences, divided into its 6 tourist regions: Riviera Yucatán; Mérida, Cultural Capital, Cenotes and Haciendas; Puuc Route and Mayan Villages; Mayan Capital World and Mayan Port.
Also, as part of the initiatives to position the state of Yucatán as an international gastronomic destination, the first “Sabores de Yucatan” Festival was held. It offered activities such as panels, keynote speeches, tastings, six and eight-hand dinners, takeovers, local markets tours, gastronomic circuits, tastings, mixology workshops, and the honorary presence of traditional cooks and renowned international, national, and regional chefs.
These activities occurred alongside the tenth edition of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants, a world-class event that attracted important chefs, industry leaders, critics, journalists, and investors to the cosmopolitan city of Merida, recognized for being the cultural and gastronomy capital of the Mexican southeast, positioning itself as a solid gastronomic epicenter of Latin America for international markets such as the United States, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Italy.
Yucatecan gastronomy is considered one of the 5 best in Mexico. Its wealth lies in the mixture of techniques and ingredients used in pre-Hispanic times by the ancient Mayans and those brought to the Peninsula by the Spanish and Lebanese during the Colony, as well as in the implementation of these in the new avant-garde gastronomy.
It is worth noting that these awards in 2021 had a great impact and repercussions in more than 20 countries, with more than 83 million views on their pages and more than 723 million users.
-oOo-
About Yucatan
Yucatan is a place rich in diversity of natural, cultural and patrimonial attractions, more than 3 thousand impressive cenotes and 378 km of beautiful white sand beaches and emerald and turquoise waters, it has a wide and varied fauna; it is the home of the pink flamingo in Mexico; archeological zones of world relevance such as Chichén Itzá and Uxmal, a cultural mosaic where the living culture of the Mayas stands out; a vast and exquisite gastronomy, colonial cities, magical towns and much more. We are a State of Peace, an appointment signed by 30 Nobel Peace Prize winners in 2019 and our capital is the only one in the world to be recognized twice as the American Capital of Culture, it is also the only city in Mexico in the Top 5 of Best Cities in the World by Condé Nast Traveler in 2022 in the category of large cities.
It connects directly with some of the main airports in the country such as Mexico City, AIFA, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Toluca, León, Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tijuana and Oaxaca, in the same way it connects internationally with the cities of Miami, Houston, Oakland, Dallas, Toronto, Havana, Flores and Guatemala.
For more information visit yucatan.travel
Version en espanol.
Gustavo A Rivas-Solis
ENroute Communications
+1 9174387096
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter