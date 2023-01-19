Activated Carbon Market Size, Shares, Regional Analysis | Market To Grow Globally at a CAGR Value of 9.10 % By 2028
The global activated carbon market size was worth USD 5,482.50 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 9245.430 million by 2028SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report analyzes the global activated carbon market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and their effect on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the activated carbon market. The global activated carbon market is segregated based on type, applications, and regions. Based on type, the activated carbon market is segmented into powdered activated carbon, granulated activated carbon, and others (pellet shaped, bead-shaped, and so on). Among these, powdered activated carbon dominated the market in 2021. Based on application, the market is classified into liquid-phase applications and gas-phase applications. The gas phase application segment dominated the market in 2021. Key players in the global activated carbon market include Osaka Gas Co., Ltd., Cabot Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd, Haycarb Plc, Kureha Corporation, BASF Se, Donau Carbon Gmbh, Silcarbon Atkivkohle Gmbh, Prominent Systems Inc., and Oxbow Activated Carbon LLC.
The global activated carbon market size was worth USD 5,482.50 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 9245.430 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.10% over the forecast period.
Global Activated Carbon Market Overview
Activated carbon includes 85-90 percent carbon and various additional components, depending on the raw materials utilized and the processing method. Its porous structure allows for the absorption of several compounds from gases and liquids, assisting in removing harmful gases and elements from flue gas, natural gas, industrial waste effluents, and other sources. Some of the most common uses for activated carbon are gas purification, metal extraction, gold purification, air filtration systems, medicines, and decaffeination. Activated carbon is carbon that has been treated to have small, low-volume holes to improve the surface area for chemical reactions and adsorption. Organic material with a high carbon content is processed to generate activated carbon. The primary property of activated carbon is physical adsorption, which is beneficial for purification, decaffeination, metal finishing, medication, filters, pollution removal, and fuel storage. Activated carbon's liquid and gaseous phases improve its removal of lead, dissolved radon, mercury, and other odor-causing chemicals. Activated carbon is used in various industrial industries, including water treatment, food and beverage processing, pharmaceuticals, and personal care. At the moment, the rising demand for pure and filtrated fresh water, particularly from the world's impoverished and emerging countries, is likely to play a significant role in driving the overall expansion of the global activated carbon market throughout the forecast period.
The health dangers linked with drinking contaminated water are continually increasing among consumers. Improvements in drinking water treatment, rising automotive ownership rates, and rising industrial & environmental regulations all contribute to the growth of the activated carbon industry. Many countries, particularly China and India, invest in water treatment plants, increasing the need for activated carbon. Government measures to increase subsidies and industrialization fuel the expansion of the global activated carbon market. The market is growing due to increased demand for mercury control technologies in industrial air purification applications. Geographic growth and innovative product development might boost the market for activated carbon.
Activated Carbon Market: Geographical Analysis
The global activated carbon market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. In 2021, Asia Pacific led the market with a revenue share of 50%. This is because Asia Pacific is a good market for purchasing coconut shells and coconut shell-based AC. In the region, activated carbon is commonly utilized for water treatment and gold mining purposes. Indian dry coconuts are favored over coconuts from other Asia Pacific nations due to their higher oil content. Several key market participants, notably Jacobi Carbons and Haycarb, source coconut shells from Asian nations such as Sri Lanka, Indonesia, the Philippines, and India.
After the Asia Pacific, North America is the second-largest market. Growing automotive demand in the area, an increase in the senior population, and rising environmental concerns are expected to be the primary drivers driving the market forward. PAC applications are projected to grow rapidly, whereas gas phase applications are expected to follow suit.
Recent Development:
February 2020: The General Carbon Corporation has announced intentions to construct a new activated carbon manufacturing facility in the United States. The new factory will manufacture granular and pelletized activated carbon. This move is expected to assist the firm in meeting the growing demand for activated carbon among consumers worldwide.
