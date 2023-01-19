Global HCS Software and Services Market Size, and Shares to Grow at a CAGR Value of 6.50% By 2028 - Zion Market Research
The global HCS software and services market was worth USD 1,059.20 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 1,545.50 million by 2028NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report analyzes the global HCS software and services market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the HCS software and services market. The global HCS software and services market is segregated based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into the bio, educational institutions, government organizations, and others. Among these, the bio segment dominates the market during the forecast period. The bio software is typically used for primary and secondary screening, target identification and validation, image analysis, compound profiling, data management, and more, which is anticipated to spur market expansion in the coming years. Based on applications, the market is classified into compound profiling, primary & secondary screening, and target identification & validation. Over the forecast period, the primary & secondary screening market is expected to develop at the fastest rate owing to recent advances in this area that have significantly enhanced the capabilities of these technologies by increasing the accessibility of imaging tools at an affordable price. Key players in the global HCS software and services market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, General Electric Company, Becton, Dickinson & Company, PerkinElmer, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Merck & Co., Inc., Thorlabs, Sysmex Corporation, and Danaher Corporation.
The global HCS software and services market was worth USD 1,059.20 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 1,545.50 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.50 percent over the forecast period
Global HCS Software and Services Market Overview
High Content Screening (HCS) is also known as cellomics. HCS is the method used to discover new drug candidates in drug discovery and biological research. High-content screening systems are primarily based on digital microscopy and flow cytometry, combining IT systems for storing and analyzing biological data. High-content screening techniques have proven to be very helpful to the pharmaceutical industry in characterizing preclinical drugs. This technology is often combined with various other applications, such as drug development. Combining HCS with chemogenomics to study biological systems opens the door to increased adoption in the future. In addition, this technology integrates all aspects of drug discovery, toxicity, and assessment of absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion. High-content screening devices are increasingly being used in the primary and secondary screening of drug molecules, target identification & validation, toxicity studies, and compound profiling. Pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and educational institutions worldwide are creating tremendous opportunities for manufacturers to develop technologically advanced high-content screening equipment.
Furthermore, increased biotechnology research and drug development activities are anticipated to boost the global HCS software and services market growth opportunities. The growing number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with a continuous focus on new drug development also creates opportunities for developing technologically advanced high-content screening HCS software and services systems. Manufacturers in the high-content screening market are strategically acquiring small and medium-sized manufacturers to expand product manufacturing and meet demand from the growing patient pool, which is projected to drive the HCS software and services market expansion during the forecast period. Operators of HCS equipment such as flow cytometers and multi-mode readers have relatively complex technologies. Optimal use requires a specialist with extensive knowledge of cell-based assays and handling software and equipment. However, there is a significant shortage of skilled workers in this market. This poses significant challenges to the growth of the global market.
HCS Software and Services Market: Geographical Analysis
North America dominates the global HCS software and services market due to the presence of major pharmaceutical market players, high research & development costs, growing technological advances, and increased government support. These factors contribute to a large share of the North American market. In addition, the presence of key market players in the region and the increasing adoption of advanced imaging technology are key factors that create growth opportunities in the US high content screening HCS software and services market.
Browse the full “HCS Software and Services Market By Type (Bio, Educational Institutions, Government Organizations, and Other), By Application (Compound Profiling, Primary & Secondary Screening, Target Identification & Validation, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028.” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/hcs-software-services-market
Recent developments:
In September 2019, Siemens Healthliners opened a new medical imaging facility in Bangalore, India, to increase its regional market presence.
For instance, in October 2020, CytoSMART Technologies announced the launch of a new advanced automated live cell imaging system designed for long-term experiments, large-scale laboratory studies, and comparative studies.
For instance, in June 2020, Olympus launched a new cell imaging system, the SciLog SciPure FD system, which enables rapid and more quantitative results to be obtained with high-quality multicolour images.
