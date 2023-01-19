Global Power Air Purifying Respirator Market Size, and Shares to Grow at a CAGR Value of 5.90% By 2028
The global power air purifying respirator market size was worth USD 2,184.20 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 3,080.83 million by 2028NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report analyzes the global power air-purifying respirator's drivers, restraints/challenges, and their effect on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the power air purifying respirator market. The global power air purifying respirator market is segregated based on product, application, and region. Based on product outlook, the market is divided into half masks, full face masks, helmets, and hoods & visors. In 2021, the full-face masks segment dominated the PAPR market and generated the highest percentage of worldwide revenue. Based on the application outlook, the market is divided into oil & gas, metal fabrication, agricultural, food & beverage, fire services, petrochemical/chemical, industrial, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, mining, and others. In 2021, the healthcare sector dominated the market and received the largest portion of worldwide revenue. Key players in the global power air purifying respirator market include 3M; Avon Rubber PLC; Bullard; ILC Dover; Honeywell International, Inc.; Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA; Optrel AG; Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company; Kimberly-Clark Corp.; Sundstrom Safety AB.
The global power air purifying respirator market size was worth USD 2,184.20 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 3,080.83 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.90 percent over the forecast period.
Global Power Air Purifying Respirator Market Overview
An air-purifying respirator known as a PAPR (powered air-purifying respirator) shields wearers from hazardous air. Inhaling ambient air contaminated with one or more pathogens or pollutants, PAPRs are made up of headgear and fan assemblies that actively filter out a significant amount of these risks before delivering the clean air to the user's face, mouth, and nose. The assigned protection factor for N95 masks and other filtration facepiece respirators is lower. Positive-pressure masks, blower units, and plain old blowers are other names for PAPRs. When hazardous particle or gas concentrations exceed the acceptable occupational exposure limit, PAPRs are advised. As long as the respirator has a sufficient assigned protection factor, the concentration will still be lower than the immediately dangerous to life or health (IDLH) limit and the manufacturer's maximum-use concentration. Due to the pandemic, more doctors and healthcare professionals are using these items because they provide the highest level of coronavirus protection compared to N95 FFRs and reusable elastomeric half-facepiece respirators. Air purification workers are protected against chemical, poisonous gas, radiological, and nuclear threats by wearing respirators. Asbestos, silica, mineral oils, and diesel engine exhaust pollutants contribute to developing respiratory malignancies, including mesothelioma and lung cancer. Furthermore, various poisonous vapors, gases, dust, and fumes are the root cause of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other non-cancerous diseases.
Globally strict regulatory requirements for worker health and safety in high-risk activities are anticipated to accelerate global power air purifying respirator market expansion over the forecast period. An upsurge in construction and renovation projects has been seen worldwide due to the growing demand for floor area expansion across various industries. So, it is anticipated that the expanding construction sector will boost product demand. The substantial initial capital commitment is an obstacle for future market entrants. A significant obstacle in this sector is the necessity to satisfy safety regulations while managing a complex manufacturing process.
Power Air Purifying Respirator Market: Geographical Analysis
In 2021, North America dominated the global power air purifying respirator market. Due to the stringent occupational health and safety requirements established by regulatory agencies like the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and American National Standard Institution (ANSI), employers in the region must adopt PAPR to ensure employee safety. Over the projected period, Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth in demand for these items. The region's emerging economies are predicted to experience increased industrial deaths due to poor employee safety awareness and a lack of adequate protective gear.
