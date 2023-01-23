Global Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Market Size Revenue To Hit Nearly $232.20 Billion By 2030 - Zion Market Research
The global decentralized finance (DeFi) industry size is set to increase to about $232.20 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 42.6% between 2022 and 2030.
Global Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Market Report 2022 Demand Analysis, Industry Size, Share Estimation, Top Leading Companies, Revenue, and Forecast to 2030”SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Market By Component (Decentralized Applications, Smart Contracts, And Blockchain Technology), By Application (Data & Analytics, Marketplaces & Liquidity, Payments, Assets Tokenization, Decentralized Exchanges, Compliance & Identity, And Stablecoins), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030
— Zion Market Research
The global Decentralized finance (DeFi) industry size was nearly $11.96 billion in 2021 and is set to increase to about $232.20 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 42.6% between 2022 and 2030.
Decentralized finance (DeFi) provides financial instruments and proves to be the best alternative for brokerages, banks, and exchanges. Moreover, DeFi tools enable people to either borrow or lend funds, venture into price changes on assets by using derivatives, and trade cryptocurrencies. In addition to this, DeFi offers insurance against risks and helps end-users earn interest on savings accounts. Some of the applications of DeFi include promoting high-interest rates.
Browse Press Release - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-decentralized-finance-market
The growth of the global decentralized finance (DeFi) industry over the forecast timespan can be attributed to its robust scalability and security and improved functionalities. With a large number of people entering the digital asset business, the market for decentralized finance (DeFi) is predicted to gain traction in the years ahead. A prominent increase in e-sports activities globally is a key growth driver for the global decentralized finance (DeFi) market.
Nonetheless, coding errors and hacking have been common in DeFi and this can put brakes on the expansion of the global market. Apart from this, the expansion of DeFi’s infrastructure is in its nascent stage and it is not insured. Moreover, DeFi tools are associated with specific risks and hence can pose a threat to the growth of the global market. However, the growing use and popularity of blockchain-based prediction tools will open new avenues of growth in the global decentralized finance (DeFi) market in the years ahead.
The global decentralized finance (DeFi) market is divided into component, application, and region.
On the basis of component, the global decentralized finance (DeFi) industry are sectored into decentralized applications, smart contracts, and blockchain technology segments. Furthermore, the decentralized applications segment is anticipated to register notable growth over the forecast period. The growth of the segment over 2022-2030 can be owing to a rise in decentralized fiscal operations such as insurance, investing, lending, and banking. Apart from this, centralized finance tools can become decentralized with the help of smart contracts, thereby boosting the expansion of the smart contracts segment.
Based on the application, the global decentralized finance (DeFi) market is segmented into data & analytics, compliance & identity, marketplaces & liquidity, assets tokenization, payments, decentralized exchanges, and stablecoins. Moreover, the payments segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR in the forecasting years. The segmental growth can be attributed to the use of peer-to-peer payment methods in the DeFi industry. Apart from this, DeFi payment helps financial institutions in improving their business infrastructure and efficiently serve wholesale as well as retail customers.
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/decentralized-finance-market
The Asia-Pacific decentralized finance (DeFi) market is predicted to record the highest CAGR over the forecast timeframe owing to strong economic expansion and the use of new technologies in Asian countries. In addition to this, there are many platforms operating in blockchain technology in the Asia-Pacific zone. In the first half of 2022, Huobi Global, an online asset exchange organization, introduced Ivy Blocks, which is a new investment unit of Ivy Blocks focusing on Web3 as well as DeFi projects. These strategic initiatives will help in massive contributions to the growth of the regional market size in the forthcoming years.
Recent Developments:
In January 2022, Metamask, a Web3 wallet firm, declared the beta launch of Ethereum staking features that can be availed through Lido’s liquid staking solutions. Reportedly, end-users who want to earn staking prizes can choose any one of the staking providers from the interface of Web3 wallet. The initiative will help in boosting the expansion of the global decentralized finance (DeFi) market.
In January 2022, Blue, a firm offering identity verification solutions for DeFi traders, launched $3.2 million in funding from stealth mode. The strategic move will be used for bringing a massive improvement in DeFi protocol identity verification activities.
In the first half of 2021, two firms Sheesha Finance and EQIFI joined hands to help end-users access DeFi tool as well as global banking services on a single platform used for carrying out investing, lending, and borrowing activities.
This review is based on a report by Zion Market Research, titled “Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Market By Component (Decentralized Applications, Smart Contracts, and Blockchain Technology), By Application (Data & Analytics, Marketplaces & Liquidity, Payments, Assets Tokenization, Decentralized Exchanges, Compliance & Identity, and Stablecoins), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030.”- Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/decentralized-finance-market
Key participants profiled in the global decentralized finance (DeFi) industry include:
Compound LabsInc.
Balancer
Aave
MakerDAO
Bancor Network
Uniswap
SushiSwap
Curve Finance
Synthetix
Badger DAO.
The global Decentralized Finance (DeFi) market is segmented as follows:
By Component
Decentralized Applications
Blockchain Technology
Smart Contracts
Request Customized Copy Of Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7093
By Application
Data & Analytics
Marketplaces & Liquidity
Payments
Assets Tokenization
Decentralized Exchanges
Compliance & Identity
Stablecoins
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
Which key factors will influence decentralized finance (DeFi) market growth over 2022-2030?
What will be the value of the decentralized finance (DeFi) market during 2022-2030?
Which region will contribute notably towards the decentralized finance (DeFi) market value?
Which are the major players leveraging the global decentralized finance (DeFi) market growth?
Why Choose Zion Market Research?
Serving domestic and international clients 24/7
Prompt and efficient customer service
Data collected from reliable primary and secondary sources
Highly trained and experienced team of research analysts
Seamless delivery of tailor-made market research reports
Explore Related Reports:
Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market -
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/610722896/building-information-modeling-bim-market-size-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-13-9-during-the-forecast-period-zmr-report
Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size
https://www.openpr.com/news/2879405/global-building-information-modeling-bim-market-size-to-grow
Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Share
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/global-building-information-modeling-bim-market-size-share-howard-1f/
Global Data Masking Market To Develop Strongly And Cross USD 850 Million By 2025
https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/data-masking-market
Global Humanoid Robot Market Projected To Advance At A CAGR Of Around 47.1% During 2019–2025 https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/humanoid-robot-market
Global Web-Scale IT Market Projected To Grow And Reach Above USD 643.5 Million By The End Of 2025
https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/web-scale-it-market
Global Facility Management Market Expected To Expand At About 12.49% CAGR During Forecast Period https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/facility-management-market
Global Swarm Intelligence Market Anticipated To Grow And Attain USD 447.2 Million During 2019–2025 https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/swarm-intelligence-market
Vessel Traffic Management Market Predicted To Reach Above USD 4.30 Billion During 2019–2025
https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/vessel-traffic-management-market
Virtual Reality Market Increasing At A Phenomenal Pace To Reach More Than USD 52.03 Billion By 2028 https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/virtual-reality-market
Global Virtual Reality In Gaming Market Is Set For A Rapid Growth And Is Anticipated To Reach Around USD 90.7 Billion Globally By 2026
https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/virtual-reality-in-gaming-market
Global VCSEL Market To Witness Impressive Growth, Revenue To Surge To USD 3,689.8 Million By 2028 https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-vcsel-market
User And Entity Behavior Analytics Market Increasing At A Phenomenal Pace To Reach USD 7,570.5 Million By 2028 https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/user-entity-behavior-analytic-market
Mobile Advertising Market Increasing At A Phenomenal Pace To Reach USD 76.08 Billion By 2028
https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/mobile-advertising-market
https://100zmrreport.blogspot.com/2023/01/global-vegan-chocolate-confectionery.html
https://100zmrreport.blogspot.com/2023/01/global-nutritional-supplements-market.html
https://100zmrreport.blogspot.com/2023/01/global-palm-kernel-oil-market-size.html
https://100zmrreport.blogspot.com/2023/01/global-canned-alcoholic-beverages.html
https://100zmrreport.blogspot.com/2023/01/global-blood-plasma-market-industry.html
https://100zmrreport.blogspot.com/2023/01/global-wound-care-market-size-share.html
Kavita More
Zion Market Research
+1 855-465-4651
Kavita.m@marketresearchstore.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other