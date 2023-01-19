Health Care Provider Management Market by Size, Shares Analysis | Market Estimated to Grow to USD 7.05 billion by 2028
The global health care provider management market size was worth USD 3.10 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 7.05 billion by 2028NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report analyzes the global health care provider management market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and their effect on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the health care provider management market. The global health care provider management market is segregated based on component, delivery mode, end user, and region. Based on components, the market is divided into services and software. In the component segment of the healthcare provider network management market in 2021, provider network management platforms/software held the highest share. Based on delivery mode, the market is divided into on-premise delivery mode and cloud-based delivery mode. The on-premise delivery method segment dominated the healthcare provider network management market in 2021. The market is divided into verticals and service providers based on the end user. In the health care provider management market's end-use sector, service providers held the lion's share in 2021. Key players in the global health care provider management market are Cognizant, Change Healthcare, Optum, Inc. (A Part Of Unitedhealth Group), Ayasdi, Inc, Infosys Bpm, Ltd., Atos Syntel Inc. (A Subsidiary Of Atos Se), Mphasis Limited, Skygen Usa, Llc., Evolent Health, Inc., Osp Labs, Hgs Ltd., Virtusa Corp, Exl, Vee Technologies, Symplr, Appian, Virsys12, Llc. (A Salesforce Company), Inovalon, Wipro Limited.
The global health care provider management market size was worth USD 3.10 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 7.05 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14.70 percent over the forecast period.
Global Health Care Provider Management Market Overview
Health care providers may access patient status and results through prompt reporting thanks to the healthcare provider network management solution, which offers payers powerful analytics tools and nearly real-time transaction data. Providers can spot suspect reimbursement claims hidden among the millions of accurate ones using machine learning and real-time data. To administer care-management programs, clinicians can forecast hospitalization, readmission, and illness progression by monitoring patient information. Compared to searching numerous systems, the provider network management system saves companies time and money by integrating patient data such as treatment plans, lab test results, authorizations, and medical bills. The system also has data storage and analysis tools, enabling service providers to spot potential growth areas. Payers can better control costs, collaborate more effectively with providers, and give members the knowledge they need to make wise medical decisions when they have fast access to reliable network data. All of these aspects are likely to drive the growth of the global healthcare provider management market in near future.
Payer organizations are now required to efficiently manage their provider networks to lower operating costs while simultaneously enhancing benefit coverage and raising customer satisfaction levels. This is made necessary by the implementation of healthcare mandates like the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA), which includes the Medical Loss Ratio (MLR) and Administrative Loss Ratio (ALR). One of the main obstacles to the adoption of HCIT systems is cost. A provider of network management software has a high price. For provider network management systems, the cost of maintenance and software updates may exceed the cost of the software. Payers encounter many difficulties in managing medical loss ratios and maintaining provider networks because of the changing nature of the healthcare sector. As a result, healthcare payers emphasize using very sophisticated IT systems, like data analytics. High-quality treatment costs are high, yet spending more money does not always equate to higher standards of care or greater health. Therefore, if it is unknown when extra spending is expected to have no further benefits, it is impossible to comprehend or distribute effectively when cost limits are expected to endanger patient safety or degrade the quality of care.
Recent Development:
Change Healthcare bought the Prometheus analytics division in 2020, expanding its solution portfolio.
Browse the full “Health Care Provider Management Market By Component (Services and Software), By Delivery Mode (On-premise Delivery Mode and Cloud-based Delivery Mode), By End User (Verticals and Service Providers), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028.” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/health-care-provider-management-market.
Health Care Provider Management Market: Geographical Analysis
The global health care provider management market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America dominated the geographic component of the health care provider management market. The Patient Protection and Affordable Act (PPACA) in the United States, the region's rapidly expanding IT sector, and the growing emphasis on lowering healthcare costs all contribute to the region's strong market growth. Due to the significance and need for healthcare in China, India, and Japan due to their enormous populations and geriatric populations with ailments, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to see the quickest increase during the forecast period. According to reports, the most attractive nations for market expansion in health care provider management are China, India, Japan, and South Korea.
