Bioresorbable (Resorbable) Polymers Market Size, Shares Likely to Grow Globally at a CAGR Value of 13.4% By 2028- Zion
The global bioresorbable (resorbable) polymers market size was worth USD 1,382.4 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 2,939.7 million by 2028. The report analyzes the global bioresorbable (resorbable) polymers market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and their effect on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the bioresorbable (resorbable) polymers market. The global bioresorbable (resorbable) polymers market is segregated based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into polylactic acid (PLA), polyglycolic acid (PGA), poly(lactic-co-glycolic acid) (PLGA), polycaprolactone(PCL), and others. In 2021, poly(lactic-co-glycolic acid) (PLGA) dominated the market. Based on application, the market is divided into orthopedic devices, drug delivery, and others. The orthopedic devices segment dominated the market share. Key players in the global bioresorbable (resorbable) polymers market include Corbion N.V., Evonik Industries AG, Foster Corporation, KLS Martin Group, DSM Biomedical, Inc, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Zeus Industrial Products, Inc, Seqens Group, REVA Medical, LLC, Poly-Med Incorporated, Bezwada Biomedical, LLC, Nomisma Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Polysciences, Inc., Musashino Chemical Laboratory, Ltd., Henan Xinghan Biotechnology Co. Ltd., BMG Incorporated, and Huizhou Foryou Medical Devices Co., Ltd.
The global bioresorbable (resorbable) polymers market size was worth USD 1,382.4 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 2,939.7 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13.4 percent over the forecast period
Global Bioresorbable (Resorbable) Polymers Market Overview
A ground-breaking technological material known as bioresorbable polymers can be broken down by the body and doesn't need to be removed mechanically, unlike sutures or the chlorhexidine chip. Medical devices that utilize bioresorbable materials include sutures, coronary & peripheral vascular scaffolds, tissue fixation screws, bone pins and anchors, drug delivery coatings, microspheres, and surgical meshes & matrices.
These materials may enable drug elution & distribution and serve a mechanical purpose. They consist of biologically derived substances such as natural collagen, metals, ceramics, glasses, and polymers. Although bioresorbable sutures have been available for more than 40 years, this industry is still in its early stages. Recent innovations have expanded the market to cover general, orthopedic, and cardiovascular surgery. It is extensively utilized in bio-medical fields like drug delivery, tissue engineering, orthopedics, nanomedicines, and others. Since bioresorbable polymers can decay inside the human body, doctors can avoid performing a second operation to remove temporary implants. Additionally, it lessens the patient's risk following surgery without endangering their health. The final product is created by polymerizing bio-based raw ingredients using specialized industrial procedures.
The improvement in patient comfort provided by bioresorbable polymers is the main factor driving the global market for bioresorbable (resorbable) polymers. Conventional materials left in the body after surgery needed to be removed via a small procedure; some of these items posed health dangers to the patient. With their ability to slowly dissolve into the body over time, bioresorbable polymers negate both of these issues. Another important factor influencing the global bioresorbable (resorbable) polymers market is the rising demand for bioresorbable polymers for medication administration. Bioresorbable polymers are ideal for medication delivery due to their chemical neutrality and safe in-body breakdown. The primary obstacles in this industry continue to be the strict regulatory environment for medical devices and the lack of qualified employees to efficiently use bioresorbable medical products.
Bioresorbable (Resorbable) Polymers Market: Geographical Analysis
The global bioresorbable (resorbable) polymers market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. With more than 32.0 percent of global industry sales, North America dominated the market in 2021. The region's rising product usage explains this in orthopedics and medicine delivery applications. The bioresorbable polymers market in North America is further fueled by the U.S., a significant center for research and development in the healthcare sector. Additionally, the expanding markets for orthopedics and drug delivery systems support this region's need for bioresorbable polymers.
During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific will experience the fastest growth in value and volume. The Asia Pacific is a desirable market for bioresorbable polymers due to the rapid economic growth of emerging nations and rising per capita disposable income. The presence of high-growth economies like India, China, and Japan, as well as the quick aging of the population, the rising number of hospitals, supportive reimbursement policies, the implementation of helpful government initiatives, rising per capita income, significant investments in the healthcare sector, demand for cutting-edge surgery products, and the expansion of private hospitals into rural areas are additional factors driving the market in APAC.
Browse the full “Bioresorbable (Resorbable) Polymers Market By Type (Polylactic acid (PLA), Polyglycolic acid (PGA), Poly(lactic-co-glycolic acid) (PLGA), Polycaprolactone(PCL), and Others), By Application (Orthopedic devices, Drug delivery, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Market Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028.” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/bioresorbable-polymers-market
Recent Development:
In September 2020, DSM partnered with Irish medical device design and development company PBC Biomed. This relationship's initial focus will be creating regenerative bone adhesives for safe and economical surgical operations.
In February 2020, Evonik, a leader in biomaterials, developed the first bioresorbable polymer in powder form appropriate for printing high-resolution implanted medical devices using Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) machinery. Free-flowing RESOMER PrintPowder has precise specifications and an optimized particle size distribution for quick processing. Evonik's cutting-edge powder preparation capabilities can make it easier to deliver formulations with ISO 13485 certification for use in research and development and sale. Upon request, a variety of customization choices are offered.
About Zion Market Research