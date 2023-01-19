UK Ed-Tech Startup for Gen Z, Doshi, Prepares Next Generation for Web3
EINPresswire.com/ -- Doshi, the educational crypto platform designed specifically for teenagers and guardians, is paving the way for the future generations to become intimated with blockchain technology and financial literacy.
The London-founded Edtech startup has set its mission to become the go-to platform for all Gen Z’s who wish to get a jumpstart on the technological revolution currently underway in Web3. Whether it be gaming, education on fundamental investing principles or how to make a future career in the industry.
To make Web3 learning more approachable, Doshi has gamified its social and educational platform so Gen Z & Alpha can learn the ins and outs of blockchain technology without committing any real funds. Teens can sign up and can request sponsorship from their parents or parents can sign up to create guardian accounts. Users are able to mint and collect NFTs, earn rewards from completing courses, and compete with their friends on a trading simulator. Once they have reached competency, the teen accounts can request sponsorship from their guardian, allowing them to begin trading real assets while connected to actual Web3 apps.
Doshi recently took a survey of 600 American and British sixteen and seventeen-year-olds, which reaffirmed the importance of what they are building. Out of those surveyed 63% were categorized as “crypto-curious”, but felt locked out of the digital asset ecosystem due to age and KYC exchange requirements. 90% of respondents yearned for a platform that imparts the knowledge they need to make strategic investing decisions and get a head start with their finances and careers, whereas only 10% noted they felt confident in their understanding of blockchain technology. Doshi is designed to correct this by equipping young adults and their guardians with the tools they need to overcome these hurdles.
By offering a user-friendly platform and educational resources, Doshi is helping to bridge the gap for young people looking to actively explore the world of Web3, and empowering them to make informed decisions about their investments.
Doshi is also set to host its first global virtual Web3 Bootcamp for up to 1,000 teens and their parents in partnership with Nxt Gen. Nxt Gen Innovators ‘Fresh Minds’ is a programme of study for students aged 14-17 which develops skills and subject knowledge in preparation for university and beyond.
About Doshi
Doshi is a non-custodial crypto wallet made for teens and young adults. Social, educational, and simple to use. With Doshi, anyone regardless of their age can create a wallet, mint NFTs, fantasy trade, and learn about the space with unprecedented ease. You can find out more about our digital crypto wallet suitable for teens here.
