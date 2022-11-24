Doshi Rolls Out Crypto Education Program for Teens Across The UK
London, November 2022: Doshi, an educational crypto wallet designed specifically for teens and their guardians, has officially partnered with schools across the UK to launch its educational program.
The easiest way for teachers to help students learn about Blockchain and Web3 in the classroom. Doshi Academy is a boot-camp style course for young students aged 13+ that equips them with a comprehensive introduction to Blockchain and Web3. Web3 is the next evolution of the Internet in which users will own and manage the data they create. Web3 is set to become a $1 Trillion + industry by 2030. Since launching its educational program, Doshi has already partnered with several schools across the UK including Northampton Boys and Mount House. The program is set to roll out next month with Blockchain lesson plans created by Sara Trickey, the Head of Tech at Mount House. Sara’s lessons will be added into the Teacher portal which goes live in December.
According to a recent survey by T. Rowe Price, 40% of young adults believe that crypto is the future of investing. And as per Doshi’s survey questioning 600 young adults aged 16 and 17 in the US and UK, 63% of teens say that they are crypto-curious. Doshi’s app aims to be an all-in-one solution for teens and young adults who are looking to explore digital assets, but are unsure where to start. The majority of those under 18 currently cannot access the digital asset ecosystem because of age limitations on exchanges, and confusing UI/UX for their guardians. With Doshi, young adults can access crypto through easy-to-set-up sponsored accounts by parents or legal guardians who go through KYC for them. Doshi not only provides the ability to invest in cryptocurrencies and collect NFTs, but also offers comprehensive educational courses designed by industry experts to introduce beginners to the world of crypto – equipping them with the knowledge they need to safely explore this new internet paradigm.
Doshi also teamed up with Polygon Studios, the leading Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution, to bring the first NFT learning proposition for teens to market. The collaboration aims to enable scalable blockchain learning for the next generation. The value of blockchain will only be truly unlocked to us if the next generation of users actively participate in the web3 ecosystem. This collaboration is a first step to bring Web3 to a younger audience who now have the opportunity to learn and discover blockchain use cases.
Doshi was founded by Daniel Rose (CEO) and Jaco Koenig (CTO), after they saw a gap in the market for teens and young adults to safely onboard and participate in the world of blockchain technology. CEO and Co-Founder Daniel Rose comments on the educational program, “We are looking forward to our educational program going live, we believe this is a crucial topic to be taught at school and are aiming to sign up over 20 institutions by spring 2023 to give the new generation a sense of understanding, access, and influence over their digital assets.”
Doshi can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store or Google Play store, and users can easily create their profile, begin learning and investing, and even create AI-generated NFTs.
About Doshi
Doshi is a crypto wallet that helps teens learn and safely discover the world of crypto with their parents' supervision. Doshi is a multi-chain, non-custodial wallet that allows users to store and purchase digital assets. You can find out more about our digital crypto wallet suitable for teens here.
