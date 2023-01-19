Middle Grade Book Teaches Tolerance of Diversity
Self Acceptance Promotes Acceptance of OthersSANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cinnabar Moth Publishing announces the February 7, 2023 publication of My Best Friend Athena by Dana Hammer. My Best Friend Athena teaches self-acceptance, tolerance, anger management, and explores how best to cope with and stop bullying. The story follows 3 young girls: Fanny, Athena, and Gemma as they contend with the school bully and the repercussions of Athena losing her temper.
Fanny discovers her perfect best friend Athena is a reincarnated goddess when Athena turns the school bully into a cockroach for teasing their friend Gemma, who is a wheelchair user. When Zeus discovers that Athena has blown their cover, he orders the girls to stop looking for the boy-turned-cockroach and takes away Fanny’s ability to sing and Athena’s ability to paint. The girls must decide what is more important: their talents or saving the boy.
The story follows Fanny, Athena, and Gemma as they struggle with what the right thing to do is. The girls must decide if they are going to look for the boy-turned-cockroach or obey Zeus and get their talents back. My Best Friend Athena has a strong anti-bullying message while celebrating diversity and the importance of friendship. My Best Friend Athena also delves into self acceptance and explores various anger management techniques.
Dana Hammer is a novelist, screenwriter, and playwright. She is the author of the adult horror novel A Cannibal’s Guide to Fasting and was inspired to write My Best Friend Athena to pen a book that her 9-year-old daughter could enjoy.
email us here
Kisstopher Musick
Cinnabar Moth Publishing
+1 505 365 0567
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube