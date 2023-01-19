Professor Landry Signé: The Man Behind the Spotlight and his Contributions to Global Problems
Prof. Signé recognized as one of the "Top 100 Most Influential Africans" by New African magazine and named "Thought Leader Extraordinaire."DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Professor Landry Signé, Co-Chair of the World Economic Forum's Regional Action Group for Africa and Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Africa House, has been recognized as one of the "Top 100 Most Influential Africans" by New African magazine and named "Thought Leader Extraordinaire."
Professor Signé is a world-renowned professor and leading practitioner who has received over seventy prestigious awards for his contributions to academics, policy, business, and leadership. He regularly advises top global leaders and institutions, including heads of state and governments, international organizations, academic institutions, and C-level executives.
"Landry is a true leader and visionary. His contributions to Africa House and the continent as a whole have been invaluable and I believe that his recognition among the 'Top 100 Most Influential Africans' is a testament to his dedication and impact. We are honored to have him as our Executive Chairman and excited for the continued progress he will bring to Africa House," said Nima Elmi, CEO of Africa House.
In addition to his role at Africa House and the World Economic Forum, Signé is the Executive Director and Professor at the ASU Thunderbird School of Global Management in Washington DC, which is ranked #1 in the QS International Trade Rankings. He is also a Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution, which is ranked as the #1 think tank in the world for a decade. He has testified before the US Senate, the United States House of Representatives, and the U.S. International Trade Commission.
Dean and Director General of Thunderbird School, Sanjeev Khagram said “Professor Signé is a unique top global leader, complex thinker, terrific scholar and impactful thought leader who is making a monumental difference on the continent of Africa and beyond. His contributions are transforming the global agenda, and we are proud to have him as a member of the Thunderbird community."
"Although I am humbled and grateful to receive these recognitions, it is not just me, but my institutions that are honored," said Professor Signé. "We have so many outstanding people who deserve to be recognized globally and to maximize their impact in building a better community, country, continent, and world. We all have the individual and collective responsibility to join forces in building a stronger, more prosperous, and generous world."
The annual list by New Africa Magazine recognizes Africans who have made the most monumental difference in fields such as leadership, entrepreneurship, sports, and opinion shaping.
Other winners on this year's list include presidents from Kenya, Senegal, Rwanda, Zambia, and Oscar winner, actress Lupita Nyong’o.
About Africa House
Africa House is a platform to spearhead Africa's rising by bringing the best and brightest entrepreneurs, initiatives, and opportunities to leaders across industry and government attending Davos. Africa House is powered by The Giving Back Fund as a non-profit project and supported by a team of experts that bring together a combined 100+ years of experience on the continent and leading African initiatives.
For more information on the conference program, please visit the Africa House website at www.myafricahouse.com. Africa House extends an exclusive invitation to a select group of leaders from various industries and sectors to join the project for an insightful and thought-provoking series of events.
