Career Thought Leaders Releases 13th Annual White Paper Revealing “The New and The Next” In Careers Industry
Professionals Worldwide Contribute to Report on the 5 Mega Trends Transforming Careers
Career Jam challenges practitioners to look to the future and evolve their approach to increase career durability and satisfaction as career management becomes more complex in the global economy.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heightened employee burnout, increased use of video in recruiting and employer branding, focus on the employee experience, exponential growth in side hustles, and global leadership are the future of the workplace. What do professionals need to know to increase the longevity and success of their careers?
Career Thought Leaders Consortium (CTL) answers this question and more in an annual white paper that reports trends in the careers industry. Based on insights gathered from industry professionals in Australia, Canada, Germany, Netherlands, Puerto Rico, South Africa, the U.K., and the U.S., these trends are critical information for career practitioners – career coaches and counselors, resume writers, college career services staff, personal branding strategists, and government/nonprofit service providers – who guide clients in career management, leadership development, and job search.
This year, experts discussed how five megatrends are changing the careers landscape, including:
* Responsible use of artificial intelligence in hiring and diversified use of social media and online search,
* Increased longevity and individuals working later in life around the world,
* Globalization of work through digitization and expanded independent work,
* Widespread employee burnout, increased turnover, and employer focus on employee wellbeing, and
* Rising implementation of skills-based hiring within organizations.
The insights into the latest trends originate annually from the Career Thought Leaders event entitled Career Jam: Where Experts Forecast The New & The Next. Career Jam participants include a diverse group of professionals who work on the front lines of the employment industry. Their insights – based on daily interactions with job seekers and hiring authorities worldwide – reveal dynamic changes in how we work today and the way we’ll work tomorrow.
Marie Zimenoff, CEO of Career Thought Leaders (CTL), has evolved the event in recent years to focus on brainstorming ideas, trends, and best practices providers can adapt in response to the impact global trends have on careers. “CTL convenes career professionals to keep them abreast of trends and best practices in the dynamic careers industry,” said Zimenoff. “Career Jam challenges practitioners to look to the future and evolve their approach to increase career durability and satisfaction as career management becomes more complex in the global economy.”
About Career Thought Leaders (CTL):
The mission of Career Thought Leaders Consortium, an international think tank, is to advance and professionalize the career industry by improving career management, leadership development, and career agility of professionals worldwide. CTL brings together experts from every sector and function within the career industry, sharing best practices among those in workforce, college, primary/secondary school, corporate, and private practice to raise the bar for career services internationally. To learn more about Career Jam and download the 2023 Career Industry Trends White Paper, visit https://www.careerthoughtleaders.com/whitepaper.
