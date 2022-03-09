Louise Kursmark, Author of 20+ Career Industry Books, to Speak at Career Thought Leaders (CTL) Symposium
Resume Writing Academy Founder Presents “Spinning Straw to Gold” to Guide Symposium Attendees to Write Resumes and Profiles for Clients Who Lack Accomplishments
I’m thrilled to share techniques and questions writers and coaches can use to get at the heart of a client’s skills, experiences, and successes—uncovering value to serve as the resume's focal point.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Career Thought Leaders Consortium (CTL) today announced Louise Kursmark, author of Modernize Your Career series, will present a session entitled “Spinning Straw Into Gold: Writing for Those Lacking Experience/Achievements” at the 13th annual CTL Professional Development Symposium, “Flourishing in The Future of Work.” The event will be held April 10–13 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at the Notary Hotel Downtown.
— Louise Kursmark
In her session, Ms. Kursmark will provide career practitioners with methods for unearthing, organizing, expanding, and connecting their clients’ career stories to employer requirements. Career practitioners who have struggled in working with new grads with no relevant experience, clients who lack accomplishments, or clients who can’t articulate their achievements will walk away with strategies that strengthen their resumes and their clients’ confidence.
“Job seekers who have mediocre resumes aren’t mediocre. They simply haven’t expressed their value on the page,” shares Kursmark. “I’m thrilled to share many different techniques and questions that resume writers and career coaches can use to get at the heart of each client’s skills, experiences, and successes—uncovering evidence of real value that they can make the focal point of a resume. This in-depth exploration is so satisfying to us and so valuable to job seekers!”
Louise co-founded the Resume Writing Academy in the early 2000s to train career services providers in university, private practice, military transition, and nonprofit settings in professional resume writing techniques. Louise returned to private practice in 2015 but continues to provide training as part of the Resume Writing Academy programs.
Resume Writing Academy serves as a co-sponsor for the Career Thought Leaders Professional Development Symposium where resume writers, university career services staff, career coaches, executive leadership coaches, and workforce development professionals network with like-minded professionals, get the latest strategies for helping clients, and learn leading-edge strategies to grow their business.
About Louise Kursmark:
In her private practice, Best Impression Career Services, Louise works primarily with senior executives, crafting powerful career marketing documents that position them for their next challenging career opportunity. As a sub-specialty, she helps college students and new graduates land internships and their first post-college jobs.
The author of more than 20 books providing resume-writing and job-search guidance, Louise is a frequent trainer and presenter to career services professionals at colleges and universities, virtual and in-person conferences, and association training events. Her most recent publications include the Modernize Your Career series and the fourth edition of Expert Resumes and LinkedIn Profiles for Managers and Executives, all available through Emerald Career Publishing.
About Career Thought Leaders (CTL):
The mission of the Career Thought Leaders Consortium is to advance and professionalize the career industry by improving career management, leadership development, and career agility of professionals worldwide. To learn more and to register for the 2022 CTL Professional Development Symposium, visit https://www.careerthoughtleaders.com/2022symposium/
