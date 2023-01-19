Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,428 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,866 in the last 365 days.

HoduSoft Awarded 2022 Excellence Award by INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine

HoduSoft Awarded 2022 Excellence Award by INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine

HoduSoft Awarded 2022 Excellence Award by INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine

HoduSoft wins 2022 Excellence Award from INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine for outstanding performance in the field of communication technology.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- India-based unified communications software maker HoduSoft announced that TMCnet, a reputed business-to-business and integrated marketing media company, has named HoduPBX – Multi Tenant IP PBX Software as a recipient of the 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications.

HoduPBX – Multi Tenant IP PBX Software is a feature-rich solution that uses cloud-based IP PBX technology. It comes with a wide range of sophisticated features such as multitenancy, Least Cost Routing (LCR), auto-provisioning, reseller module, individual branding, integrated payment gateway, BLF and presence, and many more.

Presented by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine, the 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications recognizes communication solution providers that have developed excellent IP communications solutions. HoduPBX – Multi Tenant IP PBX Software was chosen based on solutions proven to provide end-users with desired results.

“We are honored to get this prestigious award, we are grateful for the recognition, and would like to thank TMCnet as well as all jury members from the bottom of our hearts. We are proud of HoduPBX, which not only provides affordable and seamless communication to all sizes of businesses but also enables them to manage communication solutions from multiple premises,” said Kartik Khambhati, co-founder and chief business development officer at HoduSoft.

“We would like to thank each of our clients, whose needs are the major driving force behind our innovations and whose trust and loyalty motivate us to work relentlessly to better our solutions,” he added.

Congratulating HoduSoft for the prestigious award, TMCnet CEO Rich Tehrani said, “Congratulations HoduSoft for winning the INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications. HoduPBX - Multi Tenant IP PBX Software has demonstrated outstanding quality and has delivered exceptional, measurable, tangible results for its users.”

About HoduPBX
HoduPBX is HoduSoft’s comprehensive IP PBX software for Internet telephony service providers (ITSPs) and Internet service providers (ISPs) that want to offer hosted PBX services. The software facilitates advanced internet telephony, reducing phone bills and providing reliable and high-quality calls for uninterrupted connection and sharing.

About HoduSoft
HoduSoft is an India-headquartered unified communications software provider that offers several types of high-quality communications tools for all sizes of companies across industries. Founded in 2015, HoduSoft is one of the leading VoIP software makers in the world today. Apart from HoduPBX, its other software products include HoduCC, HoduBlast, and HoduConf. For more information, please visit https://hodusoft.com

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine
INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content, from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. TMC’s INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award was established to recognize those companies in communications and telecom that provide exceptional software solutions. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com.

Maulik Shah
HoduSoft
+1 7077084638
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

HoduSoft Awarded 2022 Excellence Award by INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine

Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.