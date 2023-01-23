Pop Artists We Three Release "Confident" - Pure Relatable Honest Music for Humanity

We Three We Three We Three We Three We Three

We Three Add To Catalog of Songs About Mental Health, Love, and Insecurity With Release of Music Video "Confident" - Pure Relatable Honest Music for Humanity

One of the most touching aspects for us at concerts is when fans tell us how we relate to them, directly to them … especially those who have emotional issues such as a feeling of no confidence.” — ~ Manny Humlie

USA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The three siblings have shared an extraordinary journey. They were raised in a religious family, which separated them from the ordinary experiences that most teenagers go through. Manny was nudged into an early marriage when others were having their first dates, leading, unsurprisingly, to an equally early divorce.

The death of their mother opened up a wider world of both personal and musical experiences, but also the punch of grieving and loss. It was a time that We Three documented in their first breakthrough moment with "HEAVEN'S NOT TOO FAR" and "LIFELINE".

The band's success is due, in large part, to their unique approach to songwriting, which can be described as an unusual ability to deliver highly relatable songs about mental health, love, and insecurity. The band’s frontman, Manny Humlie, often packages this type of subject matter inside infectious melodies with razor-sharp production.

As a child who stuttered, Manny Humlie had to search deeply to find his own self confidence. Now decades past that trauma, he has written of the angst and despair that comes from a lack of confidence. “One of the most touching aspects for us at concerts is when fans tell us how we relate to them, directly to them … especially those who have emotional issues such as a feeling of no confidence. I know that feeling first hand. When we planned on shooting the video for "Confident", I wanted something that would really lay bare the utter vulnerability of the lyrics. I think we caught that. I found the filming of it very emotional … and I think it shows.” ~ Manny Humlie

The visuals for "Confident" perfectly capture the human vulnerability of the lyrics, and make this video highly relatable. Everyone has felt a lack of confidence at some point in their lives and this music video has perfectly touched upon the emotion behind that experience. Viewers and influencers are resonating with the honesty of "Confident" and the strength of this band in celebrating and exploring emotion and our human condition. "Confident is gaining traction and attention and is airing on music video platforms/ channels, OTTs, and streaming sites in both the US and the UK. The video was recently added to the WEMIX European Video Pool and also to Discover Music Videos and the Rock House Music Videos channels on Roku. The audio for "Confident" is also featured on Mix 107.9 (https://mymix1079.com) My Mix weekly contest.

We Three continues their 'Happy Tour' with upcoming shows dates in both New Zealand and Australia. The release of the band's much anticipated US March 2023 tour dates include performances in the states of MN, IL, MI, WI, OH, TN, and MO. Stay on top of all upcoming tour announcements and shows in your area as well as incredible new music at: https://www.wethreemusic.com.

With just under a quarter of a billion streams, the band is exploding on TikTok and Instagram and the trajectory is shooting upwards for We Three in 2023. Stay on the look out for an upcoming "playback party" with a Q&A and follow We Three via social media platforms: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wethreemusicofficial/, Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wethreemusic/, Twitter: https://twitter.com/wethreemusic, and YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@wethree9012/videos.

We Three - Confident