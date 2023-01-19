Marktech Introducing Revolutionary New Line of 1.7µm and 2.6µm InGaAs Infrared Detectors at Photonics West 2023

Marktech’s new 2.6µm InGaAs photodiode detectors in a hermetic TO metal can packages, One of Several New InGaAs PIN Photodiode Innovations Launching in 2023. The spectral responsivity of Marktech's new 2.6µm InGaAs photodiodes

Marktech Optoelectronics, a manufacturer of photodiodes and LEDs, is introducing a new line of InGaAs detectors at the 2023 SPIE Photonics West exhibition

LATHAM, NY, US, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marktech Optoelectronics, an established manufacturer and supplier of photodiode photodetectors and LED emitters, is introducing a new expanded line of 1.7µm and 2.6µm extended InGaAs PIN photodiode detectors at the SPIE Photonics West conference and exhibition, the world-renowned event for the photonics, optics, emitters, and detectors field. If you are attending SPIE Photonics West in January, then please stop by booth 239 January 30 thru Feb 3 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA to learn more about our latest SWIR detectors and SWIR LED emitters.

Marktech's lineup of advanced InGaAs photodiode detectors consists of several detector families or series based on their spectral sensitivity ranges:

• Vis-NIR-SWIR – 600nm to 1700nm spectral sensitivity

• NIR-SWIR-Extended SWIR – 800nm to 2600nm spectral sensitivity

InGaAs PIN photodiodes are available in various package types such as hermetically sealed metal cans (TO-5, TO-18, and TO-39), ceramic SAW packages, pigtail cans, 3mm molded plastic through-hole (flat lens or dome ceramic), and Marktech's latest enhanced SMD packaging system, the hermetic ATLAS package.

The use of InGaAs photodiodes as SWIR detectors is expanding due to several emerging applications in the SWIR wavelength band, including silicon defect metrology, plastic sorting, food quality instruments, LIDAR, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and military surveillance systems. Furthermore, certain SWIR wavelengths are eye safe and can detect through fog, smoke, or rainy weather conditions.

InGaAs can detect light with wavelengths from 600nm to 2600nm, which is a much wider detection band than Si or Ge detectors. For example, a single InGaAs photodiode can replace two photodiodes in products designed with a combination of silicon and germanium photodiodes. So, switching to a more versatile InGaAs photodiode can further simplify your circuit or product design.

Marktech’s InGaAs Photodiode Advantages

Marktech's InGaAs photodiodes provide high sensitivity, high speed, low noise, excellent linearity, high quantum efficiency, low-temperature coefficient of sensitivity, low dark current, better shunt resistance, improved low operating temperature performance, and durability combined with an extended lifetime at a reasonable cost.

Marktech Optoelectronics will also be showcasing both their well-established and newly released products and capabilities such as:

• UV thru SWIR Optical detectors including both InGaAs photodetectors, Silicon photodiodes, and broadband Si-InGaAs dual detector packages

• Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) LEDs Emitters

• Near Infrared (NIR) Emitters

• UV sources (UVC LEDs, UVB LEDs, and UVA LEDs) and UV Enhanced Silicon Photodiode Detectors

• Red dot LEDs, reticle LEDs, and alphanumeric LED micro-displays

• CREE-LED high-brightness LEDs in a wide range of forms

• Advanced optoelectronic packaging capabilities including chip-scale (CSP), hermetic SMD (ATLAS), and multiple chip

• Wide Spectral Range Optoelectronic Testing Services

• Custom OEM Solutions - Optoelectronics Design Engineering, Device Fabrication & Packaging

• Compound Semiconductor Materials

Marktech Optoelectronics, Inc. (www.marktechopto.com)(Marktech), is a privately-held and veteran-owned leading designer and manufacturer of standard and custom optoelectronics, including UV, visible, near-infrared (NIR), and short-wavelength infrared (SWIR) emitters, detectors, InP epi wafers, and other compound semiconductors.

