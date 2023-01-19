LookinLA's expansion of statistical capabilities leads to major wins in account-based marketing
This expansion will allow clients to achieve significant wins in their digital transformation efforts.
ABM is all about targeting the right accounts, at the right time, with the right message”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LookinLA, a leading growth marketing agency based in Los Angeles, announced today the launch of its revolutionary account-based marketing solutions designed to drive business growth and increase revenue.
— Ali Payani, CEO LookinLA
Account-based marketing (ABM) is a strategic approach that focuses on targeting specific accounts and tailoring marketing efforts to meet their unique needs. This approach has been proven to be highly effective in increasing sales and revenue for businesses.
"ABM is all about targeting the right accounts, at the right time, with the right message," said LookinLA's CEO. "Our team of experts has the knowledge and technology to help businesses identify key accounts and develop personalized marketing strategies that drive results."
LookinLA's ABM solutions include targeted advertising, personalized website experiences, and account-based email campaigns. The company's data-driven approach has already yielded impressive results for clients, such as a 266% increase in high-quality new unique traffic, and over 950% increase in sales-qualified leads.
"Our goal is to help businesses achieve success in their digital transformation efforts and drive growth through ABM," added the CEO. "We are excited to be able to offer these solutions to our clients and look forward to continued success."
For more information about LookinLA's account-based marketing solutions and how they can drive business growth, please visit the company's website at www.LookinLA.com.
