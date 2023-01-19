California Lightworks Expands European Distribution
Partners with Virex Technologies to Capitalize on Burgeoning European MarketLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California LightWorks, a leading U.S. manufacturer of LED horticultural lighting, today announced the strategic partnership with Virex Technologies to expand European distribution.
“Virex Technologies has a company mission and vision that is well aligned with ours,” said George Mekhtarian, CEO of California LightWorks. “Their focus on customer success and their mission to reduce carbon footprint are the key reasons we chose to partner with them. As the market for grow lights rapidly expands in Europe, we look forward to working with Virex to rollout out our unique, patented MegaDrive® technology.”
The MegaDrive system consists of a large central power unit connected to a chain of up to 27 LED fixtures. High-voltage three-phase power can connect directly to the central power unit, eliminating power drops to each fixture. In addition, it can centrally control all the lights from the power unit. The result is up to 80% less installation cost and 30% less up-front fixture cost.
“We are excited to partner with California Lightworks because they have shown us that their MegaDrive system is a game-changer for the horticulture market,” said Albert Rodriguez, CEO of Virex Technologies. “Many large commercial grow operations in the United States have profitably deployed MegaDrive to illuminate their crops, lowering installation costs, saving energy by producing less heat in the room, making the HVAC system work less, since not having all the power sources radiating heat in the same place of cultivation.”
Following the GreenTech 2022 Amsterdam conference, Virex Technologies began looking at several LED lighting manufacturers from across the globe for potential partnerships.
California Lightworks’ MegaDrive advanced lighting system caught Virex’s attention due to its streamlined installation process and ability to lower costs while boosting production and quality.
“Updating lighting from low efficiency High Intensity Discharge (HID) systems to high-efficiency LEDs is not only smart for business, it is also good for our planet,” added Mekhtarian. “Only through strategic partnerships such as these is it possible for us to expand the rollout of MegaDrive globally.”
About Virex Technologies
Virex specializes in producing, managing, and distributing top horticultural products for the sector spanning tissue culture in laboratories, genomics, cloning to cultivation, and cultivation in greenhouses or indoor rooms. The company boasts of applications of LED lights for fish farming, terrestrial or marine plants, and virtually anything that needs photosynthesis or targeted wavelengths.
About California LightWorks
California LightWorks is a Los Angeles-based manufacturer of LED lighting systems serving the indoor and greenhouse horticulture industries. California LightWorks was founded in 2008 and is focused on the research, design, and manufacturing of advanced and efficient horticultural lighting and controls. The company’s other products include SolarSystem®, a smart LED line for indoor professional growth operations. SolarXtreme®, a line of affordable LEDs for home and hobby growers, and the Greenhouse Professional series for the commercial greenhouse market. For more information, visit www.californialightworks.com.
Craig Adams
California Lightworks
+1 800-575-3475
craig@californialightworks.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Ghost Town Case Study | MegaDrive® LED Grow Light System