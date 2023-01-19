Tampa Bay Innovation Center Hosts February TECH Talk

Tampa Bay Innovation Center

The Climate Tech Theme Continues with a Fireside Chat with Hans Jacob from Duke Energy

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tampa Bay Innovation Center, an innovation and entrepreneurship center for technology businesses, will hold its next TECH Talk program, the quarterly “Innovation Series,” on Wednesday, February 1st, at 6 pm at the St. Petersburg Chamber of Commerce (100 2nd Ave N., St. Petersburg - next to the Sun Dial garage). The program, “A Fireside Chat on Climate Tech Innovations and Strategies,” will feature engineering leader Hans Jacob, Business Development Director for Energy Storage and Microgrid projects with Duke Energy.

“At Duke Energy, we are always looking ahead for innovative ideas that can help us better serve our customers and move the needle in clean tech,” said John Fremstad, Duke Energy Florida’s Economic Development Director of Innovation & Competitiveness. “We are happy to support the Tampa Bay Innovation Center's TECH Talk series, and we look forward to this opportunity to connect with the community and share how Duke Energy is advancing clean tech.”

This Climate Tech-themed TECH Talk coincides with the Innovation Center's accelerator program for climate tech startups, which kicked off this month and runs through the end of March. The accelerator wraps up with an Innovation Showcase in April, where the participating companies will present their progress to a panel of seasoned entrepreneurs and investors.

Hosted by the Tampa Bay Innovation Center, TECH Talk has featured some of the region’s most renowned entrepreneurs, startup founders, investors, and startup community champions. The combined format of education and collaboration has made TBIC’s TECH Talk one of the longest-running and most successful series of technology events in Tampa Bay.

To register, visit – https://bit.ly/TECHTALK_Feb23

About DUKE Energy:

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 10,300 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 1.9 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

About Tampa Bay Innovation Center:

Tampa Bay Innovation Center supports entrepreneurial success, fosters the creation of high-tech jobs, and develops new sources of technology and manufacturing capabilities by nurturing early-stage ventures as they grow and launch their products into the marketplace. The Innovation Center offers programs that are tailored to the innovator/entrepreneur and address business intelligence, planning and business formation, strategy execution, and technology transition.

In February 2022, the Tampa Bay Innovation Center broke ground on the ARK Innovation Center, a dedicated incubator facility located in St. Petersburg’s Innovation District. The building’s title sponsor, Ark Investment Management, announced a collaboration with TBIC in October of 2021 and is scheduled to open in July of 2023.

Follow Tampa Bay Innovation Center on Twitter, www.twitter.com/tbinnovates, LinkedIn, https://www.linkedin.com/company/tampa-bay-innovation-center, Instagram, https://www.instagram.com/tbinnovates/ and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tbinnovationcenter.