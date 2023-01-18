Internship in data visualization: climate-neutral studies

List of potential work tasks:

The intern will work mainly with data gathering, data cleaning, and data visualization (visualizing data for diverse users, from SEI researchers to decision-makers to the general public).

Handling large datasets using Excel, Python Programming language.

Analyse existing tools and databases and provide solution recommendations.

Contributing to report preparation and developing a visualization tool (dashboard).

Communicate with relevant stakeholders, SEI colleagues, and external experts.

Support ongoing projects or contribute to the preparation of proposals within the Climate, Energy and Atmosphere team and support other work-related tasks on demand, mainly related to sustainable development projects.

Contribute to scientific publication in the energy field.

Profile

The internships at SEI Tallinn are generally open to everyone, but priority is given to motivated, matriculated university students for whom an internship is either part of their curriculum or optional.

We are looking for a candidate with work experience and who is in search of new challenges.

The chosen candidate should have at least:

Education in and/or strong interest and experience in energy/sustainable development, computer science, environmental engineering, or related areas with a background in engineering (especially interest/experience in Python coding).

Prior education/experience in data analytics is an added advantage.

Technical skills: programming skills to analyse larger datasets are a major advantage.

Web design skills and the ability to build or expand an existing website (presenting data analysis and visualization) are also a strong advantage.

Fluency in spoken and written English.

Language skills in Estonian, or alternatively one of the Baltic Sea languages. While the latter is not mandatory it is considered a strength for carrying out user-related work tasks in a local language.

Funding

SEI Tallinn only offers unpaid internships. Internship candidates are expected to be fully funded and insured by external sources (For instance: Erasmus+) for the full duration of the internship. SEI Tallinn does not provide housing and does not assist in finding accommodation.

How to apply

We are reviewing applications on an ongoing basis so please submit your application as soon as possible, however no later than the 30 January by 23:59 Tallinn local time. Applications should be written in English and consist of a short CV and cover letter (maximum 1 page).

Please include: