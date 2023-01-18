Inflation Reduction and Middle-Class Affordability Measures Pass Senate

Toll Payer Protection Act: S492A, sponsored by Senator Leroy Comrie, relates to enacting the "toll payer protection act" which includes a toll-by-mail system for the payment of tolls by electronic toll devices; provides for the repeal of such system five years after the enactment of such system.

Reasonable Notice for Safety Inspection: S1242, sponsored by Senator Simcha Felder, establishes that the Department of Motor Vehicles shall notify individuals via postal mail or electronic notification that their vehicle inspection is subject to expiration thirty days before such expiration, and provides for a five day grace period after the expiration where operators will not be fined.

Wire Fraud Warning: S177, sponsored by Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris, requires money transmitters to warn customers about consumer fraud related to wire transfers.

Private Right of Action in Mortgage Servicer Violations: S564A, sponsored by Senator Brian Kavanagh, authorizes a private right of action, counterclaims, and third-party claims regarding mortgage servicer violations in foreclosure actions.

Conversion of Manufactured Home Titles: S101, sponsored by Senator Sean Ryan, facilitates the conversion of manufactured home titles to be surrendered as real property instead of personal property for the purposes of obtaining home mortgages instead of personal property loans. This will help enhance financing options for purchasers of manufactured homes.

Expanding Low-Interest Rate Program: S935, sponsored by Senator Tim Kennedy, expands eligibility for the Low-Interest Rate Program, offered by the State of New York Mortgage Agency to graduates of post-secondary education or a comparable apprenticeship or workforce training programs, for a period of seven years post-graduation.

Bank Account Closure Protections: S1065, sponsored by Senator Shelley Mayer, prohibits state-chartered banks from making deposits or withdrawals, keeping or reopening an account, and charging certain maintenance fees if a customer has indicated their desire to close the account.

Delinquent Property Tax Rate Cap: S967, sponsored by Senator Sean Ryan, caps the interest rate on delinquent property taxes to a maximum of 7.5 percent and removes the current 12 percent floor as the lowest rate municipalities may charge. This change will help New Yorkers resolve their tax foreclosure delinquency and avoid foreclosure.

Increased Penalties for Unlicensed Mortgage Brokers: S1144, sponsored by Senator James Sanders, increases penalties for unlicensed entities that engage as mortgage brokers and prohibits others from doing business with unlicensed mortgage brokers.