Senate Advances Veteran Protections in Honor of Memorial Day

Bill Sponsor Senator Samra Brouk said: “I’m grateful to the Majority Leader and my colleagues in the Senate for their support in passing my legislation to expand authorization for burials in a state veterans’ cemetery. Too often, our service members are not treated with the dignity and compassion they deserve, and today’s package of legislation is a significant step forward in making sure that they are treated with the respect they deserve.”

Bill Sponsor Senator Nathalia Fernandez said: “This legislation establishes the Alex R. Jiménez New York State Military Immigrant Family Legacy Program, which will offer assistance to foreign-born family members of New York State Veterans, discharged LGBT Veterans, currently serving service members, and non-citizen service members or veterans in securing legal immigration status in the United States. By providing support and a streamlined process for legal immigration, we aim to honor the sacrifices of our veterans and their families and ensure they can fully participate in the opportunities that our country offers.”

Bill Sponsor Senator Pete Harckham said: “Our Veterans of Armed Forces and their family members deserve all the benefits and support possible, including tax exemptions they are qualified for and entitled to. I applaud the efforts of my Senate Colleagues in passing vital legislation to ensure the well-being of our Veterans, which will create peace of mind and save lives in the long run.”

Bill Sponsor Senator James Sanders said: "As a Veteran myself, I see just how crucial it is that our Veterans are met with the opportunities they need and deserve as a result of their devotion to our great nation. The Senate Democratic Majority recognizes the responsibility we hold to our Veterans, and we have created the Veterans Package, an array of legislation for the benefit of Veterans. By implementing studies aimed at ensuring student programs and assistance are accessible on SUNY and CUNY campuses to Veterans, establishing a Veteran-Owned Business database, and expanding employment protections for those in the National Guard to name just a few, we have the power to improve the lives of Veterans across the state. Therefore, it is imperative that this legislation package be made a reality for our men and women in uniform."