Senate Passes Comprehensive Rail Safety Legislation in Light of Recent National Train Disasters

Bill Sponsor, Senator Leroy Comrie said, “The security of hazardous chemicals in New York should be guaranteed at every step of the way. The transportation of hazardous chemicals by train, however, presents several vulnerable points where dangerous situations might occur, whether by accident or purposely at the hands of bad actors. My bill, S2737, enacts a common-sense measure to ensure that the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services works with the applicable State departments to analyze the security of critical infrastructure related to rail yard facilities, assess the effectiveness of measures taken, and make recommendations as needed. I strongly believe that this bill will encourage greater due diligence in our State and I am grateful to my colleague Senator Tim Kennedy, Chair of the Transportation Committee, as well as Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins for allowing this bill to move forward.”

Bill Sponsor, Senator Iwen Chu said, “New York State must prioritize the implementation of stricter standards for trainyard inspections to ensure the safety and well-being of the public. We saw in East Palestine, Ohio what can happen when the train industry goes unregulated. This legislation requires every railroad corporation that operates a freight train within the State to submit quarterly reports to the Department of Transportation (DOT) detailing the corporation's inspections of any trains located in train yards operated in the state. DOT is also required to conduct follow-up inspections based upon the content of the report and the Commissioner may establish rules and regulations for the implementation of this plan. I am proud to sponsor this bill and want to thank the Majority Leader for bringing this package to the floor.”

Bill Sponsor, Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “In the Hudson Valley, freight trains run right through the center of our towns and cities, and yet those entering New York are not subject to in-state and on-site safety inspections, opening our communities up to entirely preventable catastrophes. My bill seeks to change that by requiring at least two train inspectors to conduct comprehensive, in-person safety assessments before a freight train leaves a New York railyard. The calamitous Ohio train derailment put into stark focus the need to place more rigorous oversight of New York’s freight rail systems, and I’m proud to help lead that charge when it comes to fighting for the safety of our local Hudson Valley rail lines.”

Bill Sponsor, Senator John Mannion said, “In the wake of the recent derailment in Ohio, it is clear that we need to do more to ensure the safety of our rail system. My bill enhances public safety by requiring additional state inspections on freight trains when a safety-related deficiency has been identified or when a violation has occurred. I commend Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and my Senate colleagues for making rail safety a priority in this legislative session.”

Bill Sponsor, Senator Monica Martinez said, “It is abundantly clear the State must take necessary steps to protect New Yorkers from the danger that can come from an unregulated train industry, as we saw in the freight train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. This legislation will establish a freight rail safety task force to review the current conditions of freight rail safety in our state and make policy and budgetary recommendations. These recommendations will be used to provide officials with vital information that will help make necessary policy changes and minimize the risk of freight train derailments in New York.”

Bill Sponsor Senator James Skoufis said, “The environmental disaster caused by a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, was a wake-up call for legislators around the country, and especially in places like New York with a highly active network of freight and commuter lines. I thank the Majority Leader for advancing this comprehensive slate of train safety reforms, including my bill requiring rail companies to provide notification to state agencies when transports of potentially toxic materials occur.”

Bill Sponsor Senator Lea Webb said, “Communities and community members desire and deserve greater transparency regarding freight rail safety, especially in the aftermath of the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment. This bill would help address that need by assembling a central database where any reports, audits, and public inspections that are accessible by the Department of Transportation would be made publicly available. I am proud to sponsor this legislation and bring a sense of safety and security to our communities, and I thank the Majority Leader for bringing this important package to the floor.”