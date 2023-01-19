Konvi partners with Mazzanti to offer hypercar investments starting from €250
Konvi, the leading luxury crowd investment platform, has announced a partnership with the Italian luxury car brand Mazzanti.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Konvi, the leading luxury crowd investment platform, has announced a partnership with the Italian luxury car brand Mazzanti to offer hypercar investment opportunities to retail investors starting at only €250.
The partnership will allow individuals to invest in a Mazzanti car retailing at €650,000, giving them the opportunity to own a piece in one of the most luxurious cars in the market. The partnership between Konvi and Mazzanti will democratize access to luxury car ownership and provide a new investment opportunity for people who otherwise may not have had the means to participate in this market.
Mazzanti, known for its high-performance and hand-crafted sports cars, has a history of pushing the boundaries of automotive design and engineering. The Evantra Millecavalli, which boasts a staggering 1,000 horsepower and a top speed of over 250 mph, continues this tradition of innovation.
"We are thrilled to be working with Mazzanti, a brand that is synonymous with luxury and performance," said Ioana Surdu-Bob, CEO of Konvi. "This partnership allows us to offer our investors a unique opportunity to own a piece of a bespoke luxury car and participate in the sale of a highly sought-after vehicle. We believe that this partnership will democratize access to luxury car investments as the luxury car segment continues to grow in the next 10 years."
The minimum investment for the hypercar will start from €250, towards a total investment target of €500,000. After your successful investment, the hypercar will be exhibited in Mazzanti’s exclusive showroom, and then, the car will be sold after the pre-defined holding period for the highest price. The first hypercar investment opportunity is set to launch in February and more detail about this unique investment opportunity is available on the Konvi website.
About Konvi
Konvi, based in London and Dublin, is the platform that allows anyone to invest like the wealthiest 1%. The Konvi app lists investments in assets like watches, cars, whisky and more by partnering with world-leading asset managers. Konvi has built the safest solution in the fractionalisation industry. As a crowdfunding platform, Konvi never touches their customers’ funds, and assure the assets funded on Konvi are fully owned by the customers.
The platform is currently raising an investment round from its community, with the target amount being £450,000 which they have successfully reached in just one week. The company will use the funds raised to open up a liquidity solution, expand operations to the United Kingdom and provide even more exclusive investment opportunities to its community.
The company was founded in 2020 by Ioana Surdu-Bob (CEO) and Eran Peer (CTO). Konvi's current investors are Bessemer venture partners, Atomico Angel Programme, and other angel investors More at: www.konvi.app
