Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,054 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 310,254 in the last 365 days.

Alternative investments without Blockchain? It could be the safest bet.

Ioana Surdu-Bob, Konvi CEO

Ioana Surdu-Bob, Konvi CEO

Watch Fractionalization

Watch Fractionalization

Konvi App

Konvi App

Konvi, the first Pan-European platform that protects its customers through a regulatory-first approach, has deliberately chosen to stray from tokenization.

Our mission is to build the most trusted platform, listing the highest quality of assets, to open up access to the alternative investments industry for all investors.”
— Ioana Surdu-Bob - CEO at Konvi
DUBLIN, DUBLIN, IRELAND, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The broad and diverse world of alternative investments is opening up to retail investors thanks to the recent advances in the fields of fractionalisation and tokenization, that allow one asset to be split into fractions and collectively owned by anyone. This means that any small investor can now invest into watches, art, cars, and more. These investments were previously only accessible to high-net-worth individuals.

What differentiates platforms focusing on collectibles and exotic assets are not only the variety and quality of their offering but also their infrastructure. In terms of customer safety, not all fractionalisation methods are created equal. In particular, tokenization, which is leveraging blockchain technology, is typically considered a regulatory grey area.


Konvi, the first Pan-European platform that protects its customers through a regulatory-first approach, has deliberately chosen to stray from tokenization.

The recent events in the crypto market have brought consumer protection laws and regulations to the forefront of the public discourse surrounding alternative investments. The recent FTX crash alone may wipe out billions of customer deposits, all due to lack of regulatory oversights. However, it is important to note that crypto is not the only alternative asset class lacking better regulations.

The main reason Konvi bet against crypto and tokenization, despite what was once popular opinion, was simple: Tokenized asset co-ownership is not consistently and clearly protected by regulations across Europe. Businesses in the tokenisation space are generally failing to segregate their customers' assets from their own and from other customers'. It is a risk that their assets will not be safe in case of bankruptcy, for example. This can also lead to conflicts of interest, with many platforms owning significant ownership and even a majority ownership stake in the underlying assets.

In contrast, the Konvi team wanted to offer a service that provides shared ownership to its customers through equity-based crowdfunding. To achieve this in the European market, they follow the novel EU-wide Crowdfunding Service Provider regulation. Their platform lists funding projects in holding companies (SPV’s) whose sole purpose is to purchase, manage, and sell one particular asset. The holding companies are not controlled by Konvi and are fully owned by its customers. This process increases customer safety as there is a clear legal separation of ownership and interests between each customer and the platform.

With safety and regulation now becoming the major factor when making investment decisions, Konvi has been registering record sales, despite the low activity in the crypto and public markets. Their platform lists investments in watches, spirits and more hand-picked by leading asset managers. Their partners have purchased some of the world's rarest assets, such as the €455,000 Cartier Extra Large Tortue High Complication Platinum, the third most expensive Cartier watch in the world.

Konvi has rapidly become a game changer in this market segment by deploying one of the safest and most innovative fractionalization processes through the use of cutting-edge technology, market-proof vision and an incredible niche commercial proposition aimed at retail customers.

Eran Peer
Konvi Holdings Limited
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Alternative investments without Blockchain? It could be the safest bet.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.