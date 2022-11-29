Alternative investments without Blockchain? It could be the safest bet.
Our mission is to build the most trusted platform, listing the highest quality of assets, to open up access to the alternative investments industry for all investors.”DUBLIN, DUBLIN, IRELAND, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The broad and diverse world of alternative investments is opening up to retail investors thanks to the recent advances in the fields of fractionalisation and tokenization, that allow one asset to be split into fractions and collectively owned by anyone. This means that any small investor can now invest into watches, art, cars, and more. These investments were previously only accessible to high-net-worth individuals.
— Ioana Surdu-Bob - CEO at Konvi
What differentiates platforms focusing on collectibles and exotic assets are not only the variety and quality of their offering but also their infrastructure. In terms of customer safety, not all fractionalisation methods are created equal. In particular, tokenization, which is leveraging blockchain technology, is typically considered a regulatory grey area.
Konvi, the first Pan-European platform that protects its customers through a regulatory-first approach, has deliberately chosen to stray from tokenization.
The recent events in the crypto market have brought consumer protection laws and regulations to the forefront of the public discourse surrounding alternative investments. The recent FTX crash alone may wipe out billions of customer deposits, all due to lack of regulatory oversights. However, it is important to note that crypto is not the only alternative asset class lacking better regulations.
The main reason Konvi bet against crypto and tokenization, despite what was once popular opinion, was simple: Tokenized asset co-ownership is not consistently and clearly protected by regulations across Europe. Businesses in the tokenisation space are generally failing to segregate their customers' assets from their own and from other customers'. It is a risk that their assets will not be safe in case of bankruptcy, for example. This can also lead to conflicts of interest, with many platforms owning significant ownership and even a majority ownership stake in the underlying assets.
In contrast, the Konvi team wanted to offer a service that provides shared ownership to its customers through equity-based crowdfunding. To achieve this in the European market, they follow the novel EU-wide Crowdfunding Service Provider regulation. Their platform lists funding projects in holding companies (SPV’s) whose sole purpose is to purchase, manage, and sell one particular asset. The holding companies are not controlled by Konvi and are fully owned by its customers. This process increases customer safety as there is a clear legal separation of ownership and interests between each customer and the platform.
With safety and regulation now becoming the major factor when making investment decisions, Konvi has been registering record sales, despite the low activity in the crypto and public markets. Their platform lists investments in watches, spirits and more hand-picked by leading asset managers. Their partners have purchased some of the world's rarest assets, such as the €455,000 Cartier Extra Large Tortue High Complication Platinum, the third most expensive Cartier watch in the world.
Konvi has rapidly become a game changer in this market segment by deploying one of the safest and most innovative fractionalization processes through the use of cutting-edge technology, market-proof vision and an incredible niche commercial proposition aimed at retail customers.
