Stop Sign to be Installed Next Week at the Intersection of Route 125 and Upper Road in East Cameron Township, Northumberland County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of a sign project that will take place next week at the intersection of Route 125 and Route 2044 (Upper Road) in East Cameron Township, Northumberland County.

On Monday, January 23 through Friday, January 27, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be installing a stop sign on Route 125 northbound at the intersection with Upper Road, making this intersection a four-way stop. Additional work includes updating the existing placards to indicate a four-way stop. Motorists can expect the right shoulder to be restricted where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 12:00 PM and 6:00 PM, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and drive with caution through the work area.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov

