Stop Sign to be Installed Next Week at the Intersection of Route 125 and Upper Road in East Cameron Township, Northumberland County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of a sign project that will take place next week at the intersection of Route 125 and Route 2044 (Upper Road) in East Cameron Township, Northumberland County.

On Monday, January 23 through Friday, January 27, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be installing a stop sign on Route 125 northbound at the intersection with Upper Road, making this intersection a four-way stop. Additional work includes updating the existing placards to indicate a four-way stop. Motorists can expect the right shoulder to be restricted where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 12:00 PM and 6:00 PM, weather permitting.



Motorists should be alert, slow down, and drive with caution through the work area.



MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

